Simone Biles is fit and fabulous in a leotard with an exciting announcement for fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Simone Biles showed that she has remained in Olympic-level shape as the gorgeous athlete shared a new series of photos on social media.

The gymnast shared the photos, featuring a new leotard, on her Instagram account with her 6.7 million followers.

Simone stood in front of an entirely white background as she sat on a perch of the same color.

She showed her award-winning smile and revealed the purpose of her post– to advertise a new venture.

She hit a few gymnastics poses with pointed toes and her arms behind her back.

Simone rocked a stylish red leotard with a large black floral print on the front.

Simone Biles flexes Olympian muscles

Simone’s leotard was bold and looked supportive as the Olympic gold medalist sported the garment in style.

She also showed the back of the leotard, which was primarily black with a stripe of black. The ensemble featured a criss-cross back pattern, adding to the stylish vibe of the shot.

Simone’s dark locks were parted down the middle with a ponytail.

In the subsequent caption, Simone revealed that fans could soon purchase her Holiday Essentials. She also shared that fans could buy her black and red leotard in the latest collaboration with GK Elite.

Simone’s caption read, “Just dropped! I’m so excited to announce the launch of my Holiday Essentials Collection with @gkelite! These styles are perfect for practices this holiday season! Check out this leo and more at gkelite.com! #gkelite #gkambassador #ad.”

The athlete showed the famous smile that fans have come to know over the past few years as a member of the U.S. Gymnastics team.

As the Paris Olympics approach, many are likely wondering if Simone would appear to represent the United States, as she did at the previous Olympics in Rio and Tokyo.

Simone Biles will be at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles will be at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she revealed in a recent interview.

Simone appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she discussed planning a wedding. She and her fiance, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, got engaged in February 2022.

However, during the interview, she answered the question on everyone’s mind about her attendance at the next Olympics.

She answered, “I still have to heal mentally and physically. I will be in Paris, I just don’t know at what role — if that is an athlete or an audience member — so we’ll just have to see.”

Simone could don a leotard and participate or commentate like 2008 gold medal winner Nastia Liukin has done since she retired.