Simone Biles balances underwater in bikini

Simone Biles is showing off her underwater balancing skills while in a skimpy bikini. The Olympic gymnast has made headlines throughout the last week of April as she enjoys a luxurious beach vacation, and the swimwear photos have been rolling in.

Simone, 25, updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend with an unusual snap, one showing her in a glass-wrapped pool.

Simone Biles shows off pool pose in bikini

Affording a view of Biles’ Gold Medal body, the photo showed Simone amid a super-swish hotel setting. She was at the far end of a pool framed by a glass panel and wrapped by palms and loungers.

Eyes were likely on Simone, who was standing on tip-toe on one leg and folding the other. The Ohio native stunned as she showed off her toned legs, with the cute pink bikini showcasing her girly side. She accessorized her look with a straw sunhat, also throwing her head back a little.

“Work hard, travel harder,” Biles wrote, with fans leaving her over 150,000 likes.

Simone has not disclosed her location.

Simone had kicked off her vacation posts with a reminder that she travels in style. A photo showed her smiling in a checkered bikini and white open shirt as she struck a pose from a furnished and ocean-view hotel balcony, here confirming she’s somewhere with turquoise waters. “I swear I have it all together I just forgot where I put it,” she wrote.

Simone Biles keeps up her promo

Being on vacation hasn’t stopped Simone from honoring her brand deals. On Wednesday, she posted a video promoting cybersecurity company Axonius, telling fans:

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned throughout my life, it’s that complexity is inevitable. And it’s everywhere. That’s why when cybersecurity company Axonius reached out to me to explore a partnership as part of their Controlling Complexity campaign, I jumped on the opportunity.” She added: “The message behind this series hits close to home for me — it’s something that I think everyone can relate to. In life, instead of avoiding challenges or fearing failure, you just have to focus on what you can control.”

Biles also fronts Athleta, this after ditching Nike in 2021. Over COVID, she’s also been the face of takeout delivery chain Uber Eats. The gymast is also a cosmetics face – she fronts SK-II beauty brand. Simone boasts 6.9 million Instagram followers.