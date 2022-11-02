Simone Biles looks stunning in her cowgirl outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens sure did turn up this heat this Halloween with their eye-catching costumes.

The couple had been spotted not only once but twice as they wore mesmerizing attire to celebrate the spooky holiday.

The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast didn’t hold anything back as she posed away while showcasing her toned and muscular physique.

In her most recent share, she and Jonathan channeled their inner cowboys as they threw their cowboy hats back to take a few steaming hot photos.

The gymnast was kind enough to treat her six million Instagram followers with the shots as the Olympian looked absolutely phenomenal.

It goes without saying that Simone surely didn’t disappoint when it came to some jaw-dropping content this Halloween season.

Simone Biles channels her inner cowgirl

In a recent share, Simone was captured happily indulging in some fun festivities with her fiancé Jonathan.

The Instagram share consisted of two gorgeous pictures as the happy couple looked undeniably amazing.

Simone was spotted wearing a matching cow-printed ensemble. For the top, she wore a classic bikini-like piece that wrapped around the back of her chest and neck.

She then wore a pair of high-waisted skin-bearing bottoms with a slight cut-out design that landed around the middle of her torso. She styled the form-fitting shorts with a garter belt that hugged her muscular legs.

She further accessorized with nothing other than a matching pair of cow-printed sleeves that went right up to her biceps and a black cowboy hat that she had gently rested upon her head.

She finalized the outfit with a pair of knitted black heels, giving the gymnast a little extra height.

Jonathan perfectly coordinated with Simone’s outfit as he wore a black and white buttoned-down shirt and a pair of black jeans, followed by a pair of black sneakers.

Simone Biles announces the launch of her holiday collection with GK Gymnastics

With the holiday season right around the corner, Simone decided it would be the perfect time to announce her collab with GK Gymnastics.

The gymnast teamed up with the brand and created a new, beautiful line of holiday essentials for practices.

She announced this exciting news on her Instagram and followed it up with a picture of herself as she posed in the new attire.

Simone smiled as she wore a black and red floral printed leotard which incorporated a beautiful cut-out design in the back.

She tied her hair back into a ponytail, and her skin was glowing for the shot.

It is no surprise that fans were excited about the new drop, as the post received over 42k likes.