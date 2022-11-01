Simone Biles stuns on the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Simone Biles looks incredible in a cowgirl look.

This year, the gymnast decided to dress as a cow for Halloween. And she did not disappoint.

She was accompanied by her fiance Jonathan Owens, who was wearing a cowboy costume. The power couple got engaged earlier this year.

Simone wore a cow-print bra top with matching short shorts, showing off her amazing physique. The shorts had black fringe attached to the sides. She also wore fingerless gloves, a silver bracelet, and a belt.

She paired the outfit with a black cowgirl hat, sock boots, and a silver necklace.

From her bikini looks to wearing leather pants, Simone has shown that she has a fantastic fashion sense.

Simone Biles stuns in cowgirl look. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles’ Halloween looks

This isn’t the only incredible Halloween look she’s done this year. Yesterday, Simone and her boyfriend went as a fireman and a fire. And they did so in style.

She wore a flame-patterned top with a matching miniskirt, showing off her toned legs. The long sleeve top also has a large cutout at her back.

The gymnast paired the look with black boots and silver stud earrings and wore her hair down.

Her boyfriend posed beside her in a fireman suit and black baseball cap.

Simone Biles’ latest campaign

Back in 2020, Simone worked with the popular Japanese brand SK-II for their powerful campaign called #NoCompetition, in partnership with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For the campaign, they also worked with surfer Mahina Maeda and track and field star Liu Xiang.

The gymnast recently opened up about the beauty standards of the gymnastics industry and what she thinks about it.

In an interview with People Magazine, she said, “It’s something that’s not talked about a lot — especially in the athletic world — and I think it’s a really important conversation to have. And I don’t think I’m the only that feels that way, so partnering with SK-II was neat for me because we get to bring this topic to the surface.”

She also went deeper into the importance of the campaign. “The concept is no competition. What does that mean? It’s taking beauty out of the competition [because] what you’re doing, when you’re laying it all out there, has nothing to do with beauty.”

Simone also did a video with the company called VS Trolls that was released last year. It is still available to watch on YouTube and has over two million views.