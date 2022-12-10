Simone Biles shines in a stringy spandex bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HFPA/AdMedia

Simone Biles recently got engaged to her NFL star boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. The pair still go on date nights regularly, and Simone recently shared a picture of herself dressed for a date with her 6.7 million Instagram followers.

In the pic, captioned, “D8 NITE”, The Olympic medalist is standing against a white wall. Her dark hair is parted in the center and loose, falling below her shoulders.

She’s holding one side of her hair back behind her ear, showing off a studded earring and matching necklace. Her makeup is very fresh and natural looking.

Simone is wearing a form-fitting, black, long sleeve, spandex bodysuit. The front of the top of the suit is cut out, showing her cleavage and belly.

The cutouts are made from string, crisscrossing from her neck to her waist, where the strings are tied. She has one leg lifted off the ground.

Simone finished the look off with some sparkly silver booties with a short heel. She has a huge smile on her face, anticipating her evening out.

Simone Biles is a new aunt

Simone recently shared an adorable picture of herself holding her newborn niece at the hospital. Simone’s brother, Ron Biles Jr, welcomed his precious little girl Ronni Louise on November 25.

This is Ron and his wife Sammi’s first child. She weighed 4.1 pounds and was 17 inches long at birth.

The gymnast held little Ronni while sitting in a chair and wearing a mask. She used her hand to block the baby’s face from the bright light.

Simone said in the caption for the photo post, “My precious little niece made her debut Friday. I’m so proud to be your TT & I’m excited to spoil you!” She then congratulated her brother and sister-in-law.

Simone Biles’ new Snapchat show among her endeavors

In May, Variety reported that Snapchat ordered several reality series, including one starring Simone called Daring Simone Biles. In the show, Simone tries things that take her out of her comfort zone.

The show’s trailer reveals Simone cooking, cheerleading, cleaning fish, and even beekeeping. She also tries her hand at hosting a talk show and working in an ice cream shop.

In the premiere episode, Simone and her fiancé Jonathan compete to throw footballs through a netted goal. After Simone kills it, she tells Jonathan, “Good Luck, babe.” Jonathan jokingly says that he has to win this challenge, or Simone will never let him hear the end of it.

Daring Simone Biles appears on Snapchat as a part of their Snap Originals.