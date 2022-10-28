Simone Ashley looked sensational as she rocked a floral sheer blouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Some might think florals are for spring and spring only, but Netflix star Simone Ashley has proved she can rock florals all year long.

The 27-year-old looked effortlessly glamorous in a head-to-toe flower ensemble by Valentino as she attended the Time100 Next Gala in New York City.

It’s safe to say since shooting to fame back in 2019, Simone has become one of the most stylish emerging stars of the moment.

From daring, cut-out gowns to delicate-looking sundresses, the Bridgerton star has served a multitude of wow-worthy looks – and she is just getting started.

Earlier this week, Simone was spotted in New York City at the Time100 Next Gala event, which celebrates 100 of the most influential and rising stars of the moment.

Posing up a storm at the prestigious event, Simone looked equally as glam but in a more contemporary get-up.

Simone Ashley looks fabulous in florals

The British star exuded style and sophistication in a sheer black shirt that was embellished with canary yellow wildflower embroidery.

The blouse was totally-see through, too, tastefully showcasing her skin with tactically-located flowers adorned around the chest area.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Simone teamed the shirt with matching bottoms that featured the same stunning floral design.

She wore her raven hair down in loose waves, letting her tresses fall just below her shoulders.

To complete the look, Simone opted for a warm and sultry beauty consisting of her signature flawless complexion, a dark nude lip, bronzed contour, and a smokey eye.

It was a Sex Education reunion at the Time100 Next Gala event, as DailyMail reports Simone’s co-star Ncuti Gatwa was also in attendance.

The pair apparently appeared in good spirits and were all smiles as they hugged and caught up on the red carpet.

Simone Ashley’s return to Bridgerton

While Simone has confirmed she’s not returning to Season 4 of Sex Education, we can expect to see the beauty on our screens next year for the new Bridgerton season.

Last season saw Simone have a much larger role in the historical romance show, whereas the new one will focus on Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington.

Speaking to People, Simone opened up about her excitement for fans to see the new Bridgerton story and had nothing but praise for co-stars Nicola and Luke Newton.

“They are carrying it so graciously, smashing it,” she said. “I think the world’s not ready. They’re both stunning, both such talented actors.”