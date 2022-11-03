Simone looked amazing on the cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

She’s the star of Bridgerton — and now Simone Ashley has proven that she really is the diamond of the season in a stunning magazine cover.

The 27-year-old actress looked amazing as she graced the cover of British Vogue magazine for its December 2022 issue.

Simone, who plays Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, looked incredible in a sheer peach-colored top, which she layered over the top of a white bra.

She wore light blue shorts in the same material and added a pair of woolen gloves that reached her elbow.

Simone wore her dark hair in curls around her face, and her natural style of makeup flattered her stunning features.

Posting the cover to her 3.3 million Instagram followers, Simone thanked editor Edward Enninful and wrote, “I have been so excited to share this. What an absolute honour to be on the cover of @britishvogue. @edward_enninful thank you for your belief in me!”

Simone Ashley turns heads in Valentino

Last month, Simone stunned as she attended Paris Fashion Week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star looked amazing when she stepped out at the Valentino show in a sheer white gown that was adorned with floral lace.

The long-sleeved minidress dress had frilled cuffs, and Simone paired the look with a black beaded coat.

Simone wore her hair in a high ponytail and kept her accessories simple with a pair of hoop earrings.

Simone also wowed at a dinner held by the fashion house in the French capital, when she wore a short purple dress.

Showing off her toned legs, Simone added a pair of matching platform heels to the feather-cuffed, sequined gown to give her extra added height.

Simone Ashley reveals her workout routine

Always looking red-carpet ready, Simone recently spilled the beans on her workout regime.

Reportedly a fan of hiking and kickboxing, Simone also admitted that she loved learning how to horseback ride while shooting the period drama.

Simone told Glamour magazine, “On my first day, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.”

“I’m quite natural and I’m quite sporty anyway,” she said. “At the start, I was in the saddle every other day, pretty much for one to one and a half hours a day. I loved it.”

The star also found out the hard way that she may not be able to eat as normal while filming Bridgerton — thanks to the grueling costumes she had to wear.

She continued, “I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is.”