Simone Ashley shows toned abs in cut-out black dress

Simone Ashley stunned in an ab-bearing strappy black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Simone Ashley portrayed Bridgerton’s most recent leading woman, Kate Sharma, with exquisite poise and grace.

Playing the perfect role of an older sister and experiencing a slow-burn forbidden romance, Simone quickly won over the hearts of fans.

Since her appearance in Season 2 of Bridgerton, fans have been following her social media to see updates from the actress.

Though she won’t be returning to Sex Education, she has been hitting a lot of fashion runways, and the reason why is clear: she’s incredibly fashionable and has great taste.

She took a moment to show off her fashion sense and incredible physique at Netflix’s premiere of The Gray Man earlier this week.

She walked the red carpet in all black, wearing a daring, cut-out dress paired with simple black heels. Though the dress did appear to feature a leg slit, the cut-out top of the dress was the highlight of the outfit.

Simone Ashley bears abs in cut-out midi dress

Looking as elegant as ever, Simone posed for the camera with ease. Her makeup was neutral and natural-looking as her long, dark locks cascaded down her back.

The dress featured a long skirt down to her ankles while the top was mostly open.

Cut-outs in the dress gave the appearance of straps going up from the skirt and over her shoulders as one band of fabric covered her chest.

Another cut tied at the neckline, similar to a halter top. Altogether, the dress was an incredible look for the actress.

Her rise to fame has come with a lot of great opportunities and has completely changed Simone’s life— but she’s doing her best not to let these changes fuel her ego.

Simone Ashley is ‘constantly practicing gratitude’

Earlier this year, Simone made an appearance on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith and talked about one thing that’s very important: gratitude.

She revealed, “I’m constantly practicing gratitude at the moment. I was in my car the other day, just driving and just talking to myself like, ‘You’ve got a great family, Simone, you’ve got great friends. You’ve got good people around you. You’ve worked so hard to get here. Just be happy with this for now. Stop thinking light years ahead like, what about this? What if I need this? What if that doesn’t happen? Because that’s all your ego.'”

Though she knows that the idea of wanting to achieve and gain more is only natural, she knows she has to be careful to keep her wits about her and not get too overeager.

“I think, especially in this industry, it’s really important to check yourself and your ego and [to think]… ‘How about I just be grateful for what I have right now and stop wanting other things or looking at other things.’ That’s a very human trait to have.”