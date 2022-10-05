Simone Ashley attending the premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Simone Ashley looked amazing this week as she showed off her legs in a stunning gown during Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old actress donned the long-sleeved, thigh-skimming minidress, which was adorned with purple sequins, for the Valentino dinner in the French capital.

The Bridgerton star added a pair of matching purple platform heels to complete the look.

Joining Simone at the dinner was actress Florence Pugh, whose much-anticipated movie Don’t Worry, Darling was released last month.

The British star, 26, went braless in a daring sheer two-piece for the occasion, which was embellished in a floral sequined pattern.

Florence then paired the outfit with gold strappy heels and statement gold jewelry.

Simone attends the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show

Earlier in the day, Simone attended the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.

The star wowed in the high-necked, white lace minidress, which showcased her toned figure and amazing legs.

Embellished with tiny flowers, Simone — who will reprise her character Kate Sharma for Season 3 of the hit Netflix show — complimented the look with a pair of black lace-up heels. She also added a long black coat, which was again covered in a jeweled floral design.

Fellow actress Florence also strutted her stuff in the front row, as she opted for a more colorful outfit. The Black Widow star looked chic in a white cape with gold detailing on top of a pink, chain print mini dress.

Other A-Listers in attendance for the Valentino show were Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The Greatest Showman star Zendaya, 26, wore a sheer bodystocking over a pair of black tailored shorts and added a black blazer — which, like the rest of the outfit, was emblazoned with the house’s Toile Iconographe logo.

Supermodel Naomi, 52, also exuded glamor in a black feather-trimmed coat, white flared trousers and large sunglasses.

Simone Ashley stars on Time’s 100 Next list

Simone’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes after it was announced that she was included on Time’s 2022 100 Next list, which recognizes 100 rising stars from around the world.

The British actress held her own amongst the impressive role call, which also includes her Sex Education castmate Ncuti Gatwa, musician MGK, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

In her Time profile, written by her friend Lilly Singh, Simone was described as having an impressive range, which can really steal a scene or a show. It’s predicted that her career will continue to grow as she likely makes the transition to big-time Hollywood movies.