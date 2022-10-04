Simone Ashley at the premiere of Season 2 of Bridgerton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley turned heads this week when she stepped out in a sheer dress at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old actress wowed in the high-necked, white lace mini dress, which showed off her toned figure and amazing legs, as she attended the SS23 show in the French capital.

Embellished with tiny flowers, Simone complimented the look with a pair of black lace-up heels. She also added a long black coat, which was again covered in a jeweled floral design.

Joining Simone in the front row were a string of A-Listers, including Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The Greatest Showman star Zendaya, 26, wore a sheer bodystocking over a pair of black tailored shorts and added a black blazer — which, like the rest of the outfit, was emblazoned with the house’s Toile Iconographe logo.

Opting for a more colorful outfit, Florence, 26 — whose much-anticipated film Don’t Worry, Darling hit movie theaters last week — looked chic in a white cape with gold detailing on top of a pink, chain print mini dress.

After watching the catwalk show, Simone changed into a second gown for the Valentino dinner — this time choosing a daring purple, feather-cuffed sequinned mini with matching platformed heels.

Simone Ashley attends the Valentino SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Simone Ashley stars on Time’s 100 Next list

Last week, it was announced that Simone was included on Time’s 2022 100 Next list, which recognizes 100 rising stars from around the world.

The British actress held her own amongst the impressive role call, which also includes her Sex Education castmate Ncuti Gatwa, musician MGK, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

In her Time profile, Simone was described as having an impressive range, which can really steal a scene or a show.

Simone returns to Bridgerton

Best known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, Simone will rejoin the star-studded cast — which includes Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan and Adjoa Andoh — for Season 3 of the hit Netflix show.

Her co-star Jonathan Bailey, 34 — who plays her on-screen husband Anthony Bridgerton — last week shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with his 3.4 million Instagram followers “to celebrate six months of #kanthony.”

After being nominated for a UK National Television Award for the role, Jonathan sweetly dedicated his nod to the rest of the ensemble.

“A nomination for one, is a nomination for all,” he wrote. “Shout out to the brilliant bridgerton family (cast AND crew), our captain @chrisvandusen and the magical team at @shondaland, but mainly, to our heavenly Vicountess @simoneashley.”

It was announced last month that Jonathan had landed the part of Fiyero in the movie version of Wicked the musical.