Simone Ashley gave us leg envy this week as she strutted down a corridor and showed off her enviable legs.

The Bridgerton actress wore a hot pink and black Versace minidress with a sculpted bodice and a puffball skirt.

She also paired her fun and flirty look with black strappy sandals and a leather shoulder bag by the Italian fashion house.

The 27-year-old gave a modelesque stare as she walked, leaving her long dark hair loose and flowing.

Simone shared the carousel of three photos with her 3.2 million followers, the second and third images were shot with moodier lighting and showed a close-up of the actress’s look.

In the caption for the post, she simply tagged Versace with some heart emojis and credited her photographer, Amber Asaly.

Simone Ashley stuns at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Simone was one of the first to arrive at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party last night, and she turned heads wearing a stunning ice-blue sequin gown by Nina Ricci.

The asymmetric dress featured a large bow on one shoulder, a matching bow on the opposite hip, and a thigh-high split that allowed Simone to show off her incredible legs again.

She was poised and gazed over her shoulder with a regal look as she posed on the blue carpet.

For this look, she wore her hair pulled back into a chic up-do and accessorized her gown with a sparkling diamond tennis necklace.

Simone Ashley arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Pic credit: @vanityfair/Instagram

It seems this shade of blue will be popular for spring/summer as The Little Mermaid actress, Halle Bailey, also wore the color to the Oscars ceremony in the form of a tulle gown by Dolce & Gabanna.

Simone Ashley collabs with Johnnie Walker

Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker has joined forces with Simone Ashley and the South Asian creative agency Diet Paratha to support emerging British South Asian creatives.

The ‘Bold Steps’ campaign includes a competition where contestants will submit their designs for a Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle to win a spot in Diet Paratha’s Family Tree mentoring program.

The campaign includes a short film showing Simone’s inspiring speech to the South Asian community.

In a quote from Forbes in January, she said of the initiative, “I am proud to join Anita, Kajal, and the Johnnie Walker team to lift up the community that I am part of—and to keep the door open for the people that follow. I was drawn to the ‘Bold Steps’ initiative as I know the power of seeing others who look like me at the table and in the room.”