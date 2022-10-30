Sierra Skye stunned in skintight loungewear. Pic credit: @sieraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye sizzled in a set of skintight loungewear as she took her model prowess to an outdoor porch.

The stunning 26-year-old modeled for the brand Lounge Underwear as she posed in a two-piece loungewear set.

She wore a cropped-length top with a plunging square neckline and leggings in a matching shade of stone.

Her blonde highlighted hair was left in a natural wave and she seemed to be wearing minimal makeup for her relaxing time at home.

Sierra posted two photos of the loungewear set, the first of which she is seen perched on a decorative iron garden chair, resting an arm on the matching white table while she raised her other hand to her head.

She looked radiant against the bottle-green walls in the background, however, it was the second photograph that stole the show completely.

The LA-born beauty was standing with her back toward the camera and holding her blonde waves in both hands. She had leaned forward slightly, which accentuated her incredible hourglass frame.

The loungewear hugged her curves tight in the cheeky pic, as she showed off her sensational figure and her bronzed skin contrasted beautifully against the light tone of the fabric.

The model wore the 365 Second Skin Tank Top in Stone, priced at $25.00, and the 365 Second Skin Leggings in Stone, priced at $50.00. Both are available to buy on the Lounge Underwear website.

Sierra Sky sizzles in skimpy animal print swimwear for Fashion Nova

As listed in her Instagram bio, Sierra is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, and is regularly seen in their pieces on her grid.

She channeled her inner wild animal recently, posing for her 4.4 million followers in a daring leopard print swimsuit.

The swimwear featured a classic leopard print in gold and brown shades, with intricate crisscross detailing on one side.

The straps were of different thicknesses, one thick and forming into a sweeping neckline, while the other was a thin spaghetti strap.

The one-piece covered Sierra’s incredibly toned figure but revealed her skin starting from just below her arm thanks to the thin spaghetti crisscross pattern on her left-side.

She lounged on a brown velvet chair raising a hand to her head as she gazed directly into the camera, showing off her best model pose.

In the next photo, she had turned side-on to show off the swimsuit’s crossed straps in more detail, showcasing her breathtaking physique at the same time.

Sierra wore the Sunny Side Lace Up Swimsuit, currently on sale at Fashion Nova for $11.98.

Sierra Skye launches fitness program

Sierra’s body is incredible, and she has used her own love of working out and keeping in shape to her advantage. She is not only a pretty face, but a businesswoman to boot.

She launched a 6-week workout program to help fans get their bikini bodies ready for summer. The Bikini Body Program is available to purchase for $47.00 and includes 6-week’s worth of Sierra’s own personal workouts, including upper-body, HIIT, abs, and full-body training.

Her website claims the program was put together by herself and NASM-certified personal trainers in order to get fans feeling confident in their skin no matter the season or occasion.