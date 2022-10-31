Sierra Skye was seen looking amazing in her red bathing suit. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Even in the fall, model Sierra Skye knew how to bring the heat in a gorgeous bathing suit that left her fans stunned.

The Fashion Nova ambassador was seen in front of her house posing in a three-piece bikini set. The set sported a red bandana print, which gave it a unique appearance.

She wore a bikini top that sported a keyhole along the bust as well as a halter neckline.

The top was held together with a silver buckle for added shine, and the hem of the top had extra straps that crossed around her small waist. She paired it with a high-waisted bikini bottom. To complete the look, she wore a matching coordinating kimono over top.

The social media influencer kept the accessories minimal and wore silver hoop earrings in her ears.

Since she is likely to be heading to the pool, she sported a makeup-free look, so fans could see her naturally gorgeous features.

She wore her hair down and let her natural waves cascade off her shoulders.

Sierra Skye celebrates in the sun

In another recent snap, Sierra Skye was seen enjoying her day out while basking in the sun at the park.

She wore a white long-sleeve crop top that flared by the palms of her hands. Over top, she rocked a bright red vest that cropped exactly at the waist.

Her bottoms were a pair of beige midrise cargo pants that she tucked into her cream-colored boots.

Sierra’s accessory of choice was her Louis Vuitton handbag.

She decided to embrace her natural beauty by wearing her hair down and sporting her natural waves. She kept her makeup simple by embracing her dewy skin and natural beauty.

The model showcased her day in an Instagram photo carousel, showing off her cat, her engagement ring, her lunch, and the beautiful scenery around her.

Sierra Skye is seeing green in her Fashion Nova set

Sierra has been an ambassador for the clothing line Fashion Nova for quite a while. Recently, she showed her 4.4 million followers her latest matching outfit and looked stunning in a mirror selfie.

She was posing in front of her bathroom mirror as she took a photo of her monochromatic light green outfit.

The model wore a long sleeve crop top that was held together with adjustable strings, which tied around her to further highlight her tiny waist. She paired it with her green maxi skirt which really completed the look.