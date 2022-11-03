Sierra Skye looked fabulous in a neon bikini. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye looked absolutely stunning yesterday in one of the brightest and sexiest swimsuits the world has ever seen.

The 26-year-old bombshell sported a neon green bikini that showed off almost every inch of her famous figure.

The halter-style top provided a tasteful amount of coverage while leaving room for her toned shoulders and rock-hard abs to shine.

On the other hand, the skimpy bottoms rested high on Sierra’s shapely hips, directing all eyes right to her sculpted legs.

She looked happy and serene in the photos, with her naturally wavy tresses pulled back in a casual updo.

Sierra tagged the swimsuit brand Fashion Nova in the caption alongside a simple orange emoji.

Sierra’s fans went wild in the comment section over the vibrant snap, with most sharing adoration in the form of many, many emojis.

One loyal follower wrote, “I’m in love 😍,” while others commented, “Hot stuff 😍😍😍😍😍😍” and “Nice bikini 👙🔥 You are a Goddess.”

But this isn’t the only Fashion Nova garment that’s had Sierra’s fans turning their heads recently.

Sierra Skye sizzled in red bandana print number for Fashion Nova partnership

As many of her Instagram posts suggest, Sierra is an ambassador for the hot clothing company Fashion Nova.

Just a few weeks ago, she shared a sultry snap modeling a four-piece sunsuit set for the brand.

The bold shade of red highlighted her sun-kissed skin while the fabric clung to her body in all the right places.

Sierra stared fiercely at the camera with her gorgeous ombré hair styled in loose waves that bounced behind her shoulders.

The social media modeling sensation prompted her followers in the caption, saying, “Guess my vibe @fashionnova.”

Sierra Skye looked straight out of a fairytale in skimpy lingerie with wings

Sierra gave her 4.4M followers something else to look at in late October as she donned a super revealing fairy ensemble.

The beautiful influencer posed in front of a floral curtain wearing a pair of holographic wings, but let’s be real, most attention was likely on her unbelievable physique.

Sierra looked incredible in a white and pink lingerie set with a scandalous corset that emphasized her killer curves.

She captioned the share, “In my own fairytale 🧚🏻 @fashionnova.”

Sierra got engaged back in April to her boyfriend of over five years, professional photographer Roman Palumbo, so now it’s just a matter of waiting for wedding photos.