Sierra Skye stunned in skimpy lingerie. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye got cozy in a lacy bra and panty set by Lounge Underwear, and without any exaggeration, she looked hot enough to melt a polar ice cap.

The 27-year-old model appeared to be lounging in her living room as she unveiled her flawless physique in the skimpy teal lingerie.

Both the bra and panties featured thin bands adorned with the brand’s name in white lettering that drew attention to her gorgeous curves.

She wore her wet hair in an effortless updo and glanced over her shoulder for the photo, showing off her perfect profile.

Sierra rocked a few select pieces of jewelry, including a series of delicate hoop earrings, a simple silver bracelet, a small pendant necklace, and a tiny belly ring.

She captioned the steamy share, “Cozy in my @loungeunderwear 🤍.”

As to be expected, Sierra’s 4.4M followers raced over to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sultry snap.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful as always ❤️,” while others commented, “This color on you 😍” and “Gorgeous! ✨✨✨.”

Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye showed off fit figure in white bikini for Fashion Nova partnership

As a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, a clothing brand dedicated to offering the latest fashion trends, Sierra is no stranger to sharing hot, new garments on her page.

The stunning social media influencer sent jaws to the floor in a recent share that showed her kneeling in a skimpy white bikini.

She posed beside a mass of lovely purple flowers, even taking a moment to stand and marvel at their beauty while the world admired her peachy behind.

Of course, Sierra tagged Fashion Nova in the caption alongside “Choose happy 🍊🌙🌼✨🍓.”

Sierra Skye looked incredible while gardening in revealing red lingerie

In yet another extraordinary Fashion Nova moment, Sierra rocked a red lingerie set while tending to her plants outside.

The fitness model extraordinaire was on her knees in the strappy crimson number, showing off her enviable figure.

She captioned the share, “Gardening n such @fashionnova.”

Now, anyone with a pulse is probably wondering how Sierra keeps in shape, and fortunately, she shared her secrets in an interview with Oh Polly.

“I go to the gym six days a week, and I train three days a week, so a total of nine workouts a week, and I do an hour of cardio six days a week and then with my personal trainer three days a week I do like high-intensity interval training.”

Needless to say, her workout routine is not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure!