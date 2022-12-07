Sierra Skye rocked a colorful bikini. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye struck a pose in a colorful bikini under the sun.

The bikini featured teeny bottoms that accentuated the star’s hips and hourglass figure. The top featured a metal circle as well as another strap beneath.

Sierra accessorized with small earrings, a belly ring, and a shiny bracelet. Her nails were long and freshly french manicured.

The fashion model styled her blonde hair down and let it flow over her shoulders as she reached up to touch it with her hands. Her makeup was lovely and minimal with rosy cheeks and defining contour.

Sierra struck several different poses as she stood against a wall and basked under the sun. Her overall look was gorgeous, angelic, and happy to soak up some golden rays.

The influencer posted the look to Instagram with a strawberry and flower emoji in the caption. She tagged Fashion Nova so she could alert her fans where to purchase the cute swimsuit.

Sierra Skye promotes Fashion Nova

Sierra doesn’t just model in adorable swimsuits for Fashion Nova, she also models other things for them, like a skintight green dress.

The lime green dress featured thin straps that fell off the model’s shoulders. It hugged her body and showed off her amazing curves and tiny waist.

The Fashion Nova dress cropped at Sierra’s upper thighs and she looked incredible in the fit. The brand was sure to love her post, as she made the clothing look magnificent.

Fashion Nova is a global fashion brand, that has plenty of stylish and trendy items to choose from.

Sierra elevated the outfit with a silver bracelet and earrings. Her bright blonde hair was up in a fashionably messy hairdo.

Her makeup was perfect and she looked at the camera with an unwavering gaze.

Sierra Skye shows off her figure in a bikini

Fashion Nova got another win as Sierra modeled its chic white bikini in front of a purple flower bush.

The star looked amazing in the white bikini that accentuated her toned physique. The top featured thick halter top straps that crisscrossed over her chest.

Sierra posed by touching the purple flower bush and then again by kneeling beside it. Her nails were perfectly manicured and her makeup was lovely and understated.

She wore her hair back in an elegant bun with a few strands hanging free in the front.

Sierra included in her caption, “Choose happy.”