Sierra Skye showed off her impressive figure in pink and red lingerie. Pic credit: @serriaaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye looked stunning as she showed off her newest lingerie set from Fashion Nova. The 27-year-old model captured her outfit in a mirror selfie which she shared with her followers.

She posed in her home in front of a mirror, partially obscuring her face with her phone, which she held up to snap the selfie. Fittingly, her phone featured some shades of pink that matched her outfit well.

The video played against the backdrop of SZA’s song Snooze and saw Skye strike a few different poses while adjusting a small chain around her waist.

Her outfit consisted of a lacy pink and red bra with a matching pink and red bottom. The outfit showed off her incredibly toned midriff and body.

She paired her lingerie with a thin silver chain around her waist and neck and wore layered bracelets on one wrist. Meanwhile, Skye opted to wear her hair partially pulled back into a messy bun, with some loose blond strands framing her face.

She largely let the video speak for itself, only using the caption to tag Fashion Nova and give them credit for her latest outfit.

Sierra Skye is a proud ambassador of Fashion Nova

It’s not surprising that Skye’s stunning lingerie set was from Fashion Nova. She is a brand ambassador for the fashion retail company and frequently models their styles.

As a brand ambassador, Skye frequently promotes the company by modeling their gorgeous selection of bikinis, miniskirts, crop tops, and two-piece sets. She is always quick to highlight new styles and shows unique ways to wear and mix and match Fashion Nova pieces.

Meanwhile, Skye has used both photos and videos to model the pieces. She uses videos more frequently than the typical model, creating clips that feature all angles of her outfits and pairing them with catchy tunes.

Recently, she stunned in a short video showing off a two-piece set consisting of a mono-strap black top and a matching skirt with a thigh-split.

She utilizes photos as well for her promotions for Fashion Nova. Several weeks ago, she posed for photos in a multi-colored bikini while outdoors.

Skye has taken advantage of Fashion Nova’s wide and versatile clothing selection and modeled numerous styles.

Skye launched a Social Media Success class

Skye is a force to be reckoned with on social media. She boasts over 4.4 million followers on Instagram and brand partnerships galore.

As a result, she developed her own course to share the secret to her social media success with her followers. She first announced the launch of her Social Media Success class in November of last year.

The course can be purchased on her Sierra Skye Fit website and claims to teach users how to grow and monetize their Instagram accounts.

In the course description, she explained that the class gives the “exact strategies and steps” she took to be her “own boss.” It also outlines how she managed to get major brands to want to work with her and to pay her well.

Generally, the course comes with a hefty price of $1,297.00, but it is currently on sale for $297.00. She has even had some consumers give testimony to the course’s effectiveness.

Skye has found success on social media and is now trying to help others attain her level of success, too.