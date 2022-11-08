Sierra Skye posed for a stunning mirror selfie. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye didn’t let the winter months stop her from showing off her curves as she donned a barely-there bikini in a new photo.

Posing in front of a mirror, she snapped a selfie showing her beach-ready body in a pastel blue two-piece.

The 27-year-old beauty wore a blue halterneck triangle top that was fastened and attached with spaghetti strings.

It featured a pink floral print that matched the top to the bottoms, which were also fastened by strings tied into a bow.

The model wore a white robe which she left open in the cheeky snap, to show off her incredible figure, which was suntanned and glowing.

Her famous curves were the star of the show in the photo, which was shared with her 4.4 million followers.

Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

The bombshell wrapped most of her hair up in a white fluffy towel and posed for the pic, which she shared via Instagram Stories. The star was celebrating a birthday, noted by a birthday cake emoji she pinned to the snap.

Sierra Skye celebrates her birthday in blue string bikini

She later shared a grid post with more photos featuring the pretty floral two-piece, which showcased her amazing figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Posing in the outdoors, the blonde beauty let the sunshine wash over her as she ditched the white robe to get comfortable on a sun lounger.

A few swipes right saw Sierra model a nude cargo skirt, which she paired with a black tee that she had tied into a front knot, showing off her toned stomach.

The model layered with a beautiful gray plaid winter coat which she wore unbuttoned.

Another couple of swipes right showed a bottle of Bollinger champagne chilling in an ice bucket, ready to be popped in celebration, and a variety of sweet treats.

The stunner captioned the post, “Cheers to another year of growth, love & happiness. Thank you for all the birthday wishes 🤍 xo.”

Sierra Skye in mint green lingerie for Lounge Underwear

Sierra is known for her sizzling bikini snaps, so it’s no wonder that many brands are excited to be endorsed by the popular influencer and model.

She regularly dons pieces from the luxury underwear brand Lounge and models them to perfection.

Rocking a lingerie set recently, all eyes were on Sierra as she proved green is her color.

She wore a sheer bra in a beautiful pastel green, which featured opaque seam detailing on the cups and a pretty daisy pattern.

Her bottoms matched and featured a high-leg finish, which hugged her waist, drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs.

She layered the bottoms with a pair of sheer shorts, which frilled at the hem ever so slightly, and the mint green popped against her beautifully bronzed skin.

Sierra rocked the Maisie Intimates Set in Mint, which is priced at $80.00 and is available for purchase on the Lounge website.