Sierra Skye looked gorgeous in her bikini photo. Pic credit: @sierraaaskye/Instagram

Model Sierra Skye has a gift for her followers.

The model is working for the brand Shop Temu to promote its latest sale, and to entice her followers to use her coupon code, she showed them a few outfits that could be theirs.

The first outfit she showed looked perfect for the beach as she wore an orange swirled bathing suit with matching string bikini bottoms.

She wore her long blonde hair in a ponytail and let her curtain bangs frame her face naturally.

She kept the accessories simple with her diamond ring and silver earrings.

The next outfit she wore was a black spaghetti-strap crop top. The top was lined with lace around the bust and around the V-shaped cutout on her torso. She paired this with a purple floral miniskirt that showed off her toned legs.

The last available outfit was a mint green bikini with matching string bikini bottoms. Sierra let fans know that any of the looks could be theirs if they just clicked the link on her Instagram.

Sierra Skye breaks a sweat with Lounge Underwear

Sierra Skye is known for her great style and toned physique, so it’s no surprise that the brand Lounge Underwear reached out to the model to promote their activewear collection.

The online boutique is mainly known for its underwear collection, so Sierra was the perfect person to get the word out.

The model posed on her patio and looked like an athlete in the making. She wore a tan long-line sports bra that fit her like a glove and paired it with matching high-waist spandex leggings.

Instead of pairing the outfit with sneakers, she wore thick white socks that covered her leggings.

The influencer wore her blonde hair down in a wavy center part. She kept her makeup natural, with no eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

Sierra Skye checks exploring off of her list

Sierra Skye recently enjoyed her day in the sun and was able to explore the great outdoors. The social media influencer went traveling, but fans could not get over how gorgeous she looked while doing so.

She wore a lime green tube top that cropped right above her waist and paired it with a brown maxi skirt that featured vertical pleating.

To fight the fall weather, she wore a black oversized leather jacket that really added to the look.

She completed the outfit with white sneakers, which were the perfect shoes for exploring the neighborhood.