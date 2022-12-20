Sierra Skye sizzled in a Fashion Nova ensemble. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye turned the heat up to a million yesterday in a barely-there pastel ensemble by none other than Fashion Nova.

Her sun-kissed complexion shimmered beneath the skimpy top, which was held together by a single button and a super short miniskirt.

Set to the track Blind by American singer/songwriter SZA, the 27-year-old fashion model could be seen adjusting the revealing top to accentuate her chiseled abs further.

Sierra moved and posed with the confidence of a woman who knows her body very well and isn’t afraid to show it off.

She wore her beachy blonde tresses in an effortless updo that has become quite familiar to her 4.4M followers.

The beauty captioned the share with a simple shout-out to the brand, “🌼✨🤍 @fashionnova.”

Oh, but get ready because this wasn’t the only jaw-dropping Fashion Nova moment Sierra shared this week.

Sierra Skye showed off fit figure in a checkered getup for Fashion Nova partnership

Looking at Sierra’s Instagram Page, it’s obvious that she’s a proud ambassador for Fashion Nova, a chic apparel brand devoted to bringing the latest fashion trends at affordable prices.

The blonde bombshell often models their risqué garments, and to be honest, the world is a better place because of their partnership.

She sizzled in a bold black and gray checkered ensemble featuring a thigh-skimming miniskirt and button-down shirt left open to give a tantalizing glimpse of her figure.

As always, Sierra tagged the fashion brand in the caption, adding the heart hands emoji to express her adoration.

Sierra Skye unveiled her sculpted physique for SKIMS collaboration

Sierra stunned in nude shapewear to promote Kim Kardashian’s ultra-popular brand SKIMS. The gorgeous social media influencer twisted and turned her body to highlight all angles.

Naturally, most people are eager to know how Sierra maintains her otherworldly physique, and the secret lies in her Bikini Body Program.

The 6-week training program focuses heavily on the glutes to help “create a beautiful hourglass shape,” with Sierra’s results speaking loud and clear for themselves.

She tagged SKIMS in the share along with “Neutrals 🤍.”

Sierra also shared her “official workout routine” in a YouTube video, and be warned: it’s not for the faint of heart.

The fitness guru said, “I wake up at 5:00 a.m. I get my hour of cardio in before I work. I come to work, then after work I train with a trainer two days a week.”