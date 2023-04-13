Sierra Skye looked glowing as she showed her followers why she enjoyed a recent party so much — tacos!

The fitness model and influencer wore a gorgeous draped white gown that showed off her back as she posed from behind and held a taco.

Sierra’s long blonde hair was pulled back into a messy updo, with the front sections left down to frame her pretty face.

She stood out against the crowd of people wearing dark suits in the background of the photos.

The three photos may have been from Sierra’s post-wedding party, as the 27-year-old married her boyfriend of five years, Ryan Nassif, last month.

She wrote in the caption, “Reminiscing.. 🤍 if anyone’s in need of a taco party, @thewantedtaco is the besttttt 🌮.”

Sierra Skye marries Ryan Nassif

Sierra and Ryan were engaged on April 15 last year, and last month, the pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Montecito, California.

In a joint Instagram post, the stunning couple shared a carousel of photos from their big day, including snaps of their wedding rings, kissing, and tossing the flower bouquet.

Sierra wrote a heartfelt caption to accompany the post, saying, “Mr. & Mrs. ♡ Words can’t even describe the love I have for you. ᴀʟᴡᴀʏs.”

Even though the pair only got married at the end of March, Sierra’s followers speculate that she’s pregnant.

As a fitness model, Sierra often posts photos wearing bikinis and underwear; however, since the wedding, she’s only posted images with her stomach covered or from the back.

In a photo shared on April 4, one follower commented, “Why do I get the feeling you are preggers?”, while another replied, “I was thinking the same.”

Yet another then took it to the next level and said, “she hasn’t shown her stomach in a while.. her boobs are twice the size. That’s about it. Oh, the glowing thing too.”

Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye launches Sierra Skye Fit

Pregnant or not, Sierra always looks amazing. She also offers her followers a range of workout and nutrition plans on her website, Sierra Skye Fit.

Sierra offers three workout plans, Bikini Body, Summer Booty, and Abs, with plans starting at just $9.99.

Her three-week vegetarian meal plan is priced at $67.

In addition to her fitness courses, she also offers social media programs, including a mini-course called How to Take the Perfect Photo, which costs $97, and a course on how to monetize your Instagram account called Sierra’s Secrets to Social Media Success.

We’re sure plenty of her 4.4 million followers would be happy to learn her secrets!