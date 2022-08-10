Sierra Skye in string bikini takes care of DMs

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is peeping her bikini body as she handles the day’s correspondence.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face and Instagram favorite posted a quick story for her 4.4 million followers on Tuesday – while Sierra likely finds her inbox flooded, it looks like she does make the effort to reply.

Posting amid ongoing permanent posts that have recently included Lounge Underwear shout-outs, the social media sensation shared a selfie with her torso largely blocked out – teasing fans, the blonde revealed that she was replying to “all” her messages “right now.”

The indoor snap showed Sierra by a doorway and relatively close up. Wearing a black string bikini, Sierra showed off hints of her toned figure and stringy bottoms as she added in a huge white heart to block out her chest – fans didn’t see much of the Fashion Nova influencer’s face, either, as she wrote:

“RESPONDING TO ALL YOUR MESSAGES RN!!!”

Sierra also rocked a chic French manicure, plus her locks swept back and worn damp.

Sierra Skye takes a selfie. Pic credit: @sierraskye/Instagram

Sierra made July headlines for strutting her stuff at Miami Swim Week and for the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts – in an unusual move, the curvy star is an ambassador for both Fashion Nova and the affordable clothing label’s biggest rival.

Sierra Skye fronting both Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing

While model Demi Rose went from Fashion Nova to Pretty Little Thing in 2020 and fellow models tend to stick with one or the other, Sierra switches it up as she likely receives free apparel from both brands – plus a little pay – in return for a mention.

“A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” Vox’s experts advise, adding:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Sierra Skye stuns braless in loungewear selfie

Since posting her story, Sierra has flaunted her fit frame in a bold and braless look from her bathroom.

Showing off her curves in a cut-off tee and itty-bitty pajama shorts, Sierra sizzled for her “comfy” vibes last night, shouting out Fashion Nova and reminding fans that she’s good great taste when it comes to swish bathroom interiors.