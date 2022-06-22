Sierra Skye in string bikini for tanning party

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Sierra Skye is showing off the goods as she invites everyone to join her in tanning.

The Instagram star, followed by over 4 million, updated with more swimwear action last week, posting two stringy bikini shots as she lounged around her backyard while confirming she’s A-Okay with going one shade darker.

Sierra Skye sizzles in string bikini with an invite

The 26-year-old opened while propping herself up on a towel-laid lounger under a chic parasol.

Backed by greenery and blue skies, Sierra wowed fans with her legs apart and balancing on her knees and using one hand – eyes were likely on the blonde’s fierce figure as she modeled a low-cut and chocolate-brown bikini.

Going stringy and with a waist tie further drawing the eye, Sierra opted out of eye contact in her first slide, but she offered plenty with a swipe right.

Posing on her knees and flaunting her toned torso and cleavage, Sierra sent out a piercing gaze as she wrote, “Tan with me.”

Sierra also tagged Fashion Nova, a brand she’s been influencing for regularly – and for years. The kingpin of affordable apparel is known for parenting up with micro-influencers across social media. While main faces Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion handle the big promo, Fashion Nova is also fronted by model Veronika Rajek and bombshell Hannah Palmer.

Sierra does, however, dabble with Fashion Nova’s competitor. In May, she promoted rival label Pretty Little Thing while lounging around in a patterned bikini and writing, “Find me here.” She also offered fans discount codes.

What does Sierra Skye earn from influencing?

When it comes to Instagram pay, everything revolves around following.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” experts at Vox have advised.

Sierra’s 4 million+ following likely means she nets very handsome top-up cash. In addition to shouting out Fashion Nova and PLT, the stunner also represents Lounge Underwear.

Sierra’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including country singer Jessie James Decker and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, plus Playboy bombshell Kindly Myers. Sierra, meanwhile, follows singer Justin Bieber and 49-year-old Vergara.