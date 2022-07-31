Sierra Skye in sheer underwear is just out the shower

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is flaunting her bombshell body in sheer underwear as she reveals she’s fresh out of the shower.

The Instagram sensation thrilled her 4.4 million followers, posting in the wake of her Miami Swim Week appearances and switching out her bikini for some lingerie.

Shouting out the Lounge Underwear brand she regularly influences for, the blonde sizzled for a mirror selfie while showcasing her swish home interiors, also going bright in neon orange.

The photo showed Sierra posing by her faucet, also backed by a heavy wood door, plus chic hanging towels and a window overlooking a little greenery.

Highlighting her assets and tiny waist, plus her curvy hips, the social media favorite stunned in a plunging, balconette, and floral-embellished bra, pairing her cleavage-baring lingerie with a matching pair of briefs.

Going a little sheer, Sierra added in a silver chain bracelet, but it was otherwise low-key as she posed with wet hair.

In a caption, the Fashion Nova face wrote: “Outta shower & in my @loungeunderwear.” Lounge Underwear is also represented by Texan model Kara Del Toro. Sierra switches it up between brands, but largely sticks to Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Lounge Underwear.

How much is Sierra Skye earning on Instagram?

Sierra’s 4.4 million-strong following places her in a position to earn more than well via brand mentions. Per experts at Vox:

“It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post.”

The outlet adds, “Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Sierra Skye boasts impressive celebrity followers

Sierra last shouted out Lounge Underwear on July 19 as she posed from a white couch and in a low-cut and girly pale blue undies set. “Summa time,” the stunner wrote.

Likes come in from fans – but some famous faces also follow Sierra’s account. Keeping tabs on her are Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara, country singer Jessie James Decker, plus fellow undies face and Playboy model Kindly Myers.