Sierra Skye in sheer underwear enjoys outdoor lounge time

Sierra Skye is proving she can draw from a brand name as she shouts out Lounge Underwear and shows off her figure in sheer lingerie.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face is seemingly done with the bikinis following her runway appearances in late July – earlier this week, she was back to underwear as she honored her influencer role for Lounge Underwear.

Posting a low-key but sizzling snap, the Instagram star delighted her 4.4 million followers as she showcased her fit figure in girly and floral-print underwear, also highlighting her curves in the sheer two-piece and enjoying some outdoor time.

Posing by glass floor-to-ceiling windows, Sierra modeled a plunging and underwire bra in white, pairing it with high-waisted and matching briefs – both came complete with a feminine rose print in red and green.

Adding in a pink hair tie as she wore her blonde locks up in a bun, the Fashion Nova face showed off her abs and toned thighs, also adding in further flourishes via a silver bracelet, necklace, and ring jewelry.

“@loungeunderwear,” she wrote, adding a #ReadySetLounge.

Sierra Skye influences for competing fashion brands

Sierra is doing something that isn’t seen too often with Instagram’s swim and lingerie faces. Instead of picking either Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing, the star shouts out both on her social media – the two companies are known to be rivals, also proving in competition with labels including Shein and Boohoo.

Sierra had shouted out Fashion Nova on July 10 as she snapped a selfie from the edge of a couch and in black and pink lingerie. “yours @fashionnova,” a caption read.

Sierra Skye likely making big bucks on Instagram

Sierra is proof that you don’t need to be a Hollywood superstar to land a major brand deal. Fashion Nova is, of course, fronted by WAP stars Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

Trend Hero advises that many might assume that “sponsors usually pay around $1000 USD for each 100,000 of your followers. But while this might be true in some cases, it’s not a rule set in stone. Big-time influencers earn much more per their 100,000 followers, some smaller ones earn a lot less.” It adds:

“There are lots of smaller brands interested in IG models with smaller followings. Why? Because as a rule, an audience of 20,000 followers has a much higher level of engagement than an audience of a few million people. This means that a product will be noticed by more potential customers.”

Also influencing for Fashion Nova are models Veronika Rajek and Abby Dowse.