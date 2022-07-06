Sierra Skye impresses in seven bikinis

Sierra Skye has been showing off in seven bikinis. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is stunning in seven skimpy swim looks as she promotes the brand she fronts.

The Instagram sensation posted stories ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, ones coming as a repost from an Oh Polly video and urging fans to shop at the affordable clothing brand.

Sierra Skye sizzles in swimwear for Oh Polly

Footage showed the 26-year-old in a mash-up of scenes as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in super-tiny and summer-ready looks.

Posting for its 4.4 million followers, the rival to Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing offered a “Sneak peak” at the Neena Swim range.

Sierra posed by lush greenery and at night, showcasing her sizzling abs and cleavage in a hot pink string bikini with a matching bolero, a chocolate-brown and satin two-piece, a similar one-piece, plus a silky-smooth and off-white halterneck bikini.

Parading her figure in front of the lens, Skye added a waist-length ponytail braid as she also modeled a purple pool look and others, with a heavy bronzer and hoop earrings finish, completing the ensembles.

“A [SIC] EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK of our all new @neenaswim collection coming soon,” Oh Polly wrote. “Who is excited?” the label added.

Sierra, who boasts the exact same Instagram following as Oh Polly, tends to influence for Fashion Nova on her own feed. The kingpin of fast fashion is also fronted by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – promo faces further include pop star Christina Milian and model Kara Del Toro.

Additionally, Sierra influences for lingerie brand Lounge Underwear and last posed for the label seven days ago while in push-up pink undies and outdoors. “Flower child,” the stunner wrote, also tagging the brand.

Sierra does not claim to hold an ambassador status with any of the above-mentioned brands, likely meaning she’s paid per post.

What does Sierra Skye earn from influencing?

When the following sits above 4 million, the earnings are likely to be handsome – pay on Instagram is linked to following and engagement rate. Experts at Vox advise:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Sierra’s Instagram is followed by both celebrities and influencers. Her account is kept tabs on by Playboy model Kindly Myers, sitcom star Sofia Vergara, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.