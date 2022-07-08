Sierra Skye impresses in plunging bathroom swimsuit

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is looking fierce as she flaunts her sensational figure in a plunging swimsuit.

The 26-year-old model and influencer was back to shouting well-known brand Fashion Nova ahead of the weekend, posting for her 4.4 million Instagram followers and showing that snakeskin is back in vogue.

Sierra Skye stuns in snakeskin swimsuit for Fashion Nova

Hiding her face, but not her body, Sierra posed from a luxurious bathroom and by an open wooden door.

Perching her peachy rear on a marbled faucet while backed by a window and hanging towel, the blonde showed off her tiny waist and toned legs in a deep-cut and strappy bathing suit in earthy tones opting for the snakeskin print adored by celebrities, including singer Britney Spears.

Highlighting her cleavage and trim waist, Skye added in ring jewelry as she showed a golden tan, writing:

“@fashionnova.” She threw an upside-down smiley emoji into her caption.

Sierra joins the list of famous faces promoting Fashion Nova – the kingpin of affordable fashion is fronted by WAP stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, plus singer Christina Milian and model Kara Del Toro. Sierra does, however, also influence for Fashion Nova’s rival, Pretty Little Thing – PLT’s promo faces include model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

What’s Sierra Skye getting paid?

Sierra doesn’t #ad her posts, although the frequency of brand shout-outs suggests some kind of deal. The influencer paycheck almost always depends on following and engagement rate – rank highly for both, and it’s more $$$.

“It depends on the influencer and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” Vox states, adding:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Sierra is also a promo face for the popular lingerie brand, Lounge Underwear. Her Instagram boasts a small celebrity following, not limited to Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, country singer Jessie James Decker, plus Playboy bombshell Kindly Myers. For more from Sierra, check out her Instagram.