Sierra Skye impresses braless in G-string dress

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is turning heads as she fires up Instagram in a braless dress – and with some cheek.

The social media sensation, followed by 4.4 million, is likely welcoming a break from the swimwear following her high-profile appearances at Miami Swim Week – joining models including Veronika Rajek and Kindly Myers, Sierra marched the event’s runway and for the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Sierra sizzled as she flaunted her figure in a slinky dress, with the snaps honoring her deal with PLT’s biggest rival.

Snapping selfies while kneeling down on a floor rug and backed by a neutral accent living room, Sierra wowed in a two-piece dress in chocolate brown.

Going barely-there and braless in a criss-criss top, Sierra drew attention to her assets and her tiny waist, also flaunting her rear as her matching skirt came held together by a thong.

Also highlighting her golden tan, the Instagram favorite wore her hair tied back, adding in a silver ring for low-key accessories. A swipe right showed a similar pose as Sierra made fans sweat – “@fashionnova,” the bombshell wrote in her caption.

Sierra joins the army of high and lower-profile faces currently shouting out Fashion Nova on social media. The kingpin of affordable apparel boasts rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as its main faces. It’s also fronted by singer Christina Milian and Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek, plus Maxim model Hannah Palmer.

What is Sierra Skye earning on Instagram?

Sierra’s influencer paycheck likely follows the patterns everyone’s earnings follow – it’s all about following.

“It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousands dollars a post,” Vox states.

The experts added:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Sierra Skye is fire in bikini at the beach

Shortly after her Miami Swim Week runway appearances, Sierra slipped into a hot red bikini, and on her own watch. “Love,” she wrote while sharing a cheeky view as she padded across beach sands in Miami.