Sierra Skye hikes up leg for braless splits

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is showing off her flexibility and her figure in an energetic kick-up video.

The Instagram sensation is quickly gaining followers on rival platform TikTok, and it was here that she posted for her 2.3 million fans four days ago.

Sierra Skye impresses in ‘flexibility check’ video

Footage showed the blonde in a semi-outdoor garage setting and near a car, plus nearby greenery.

“FLEXIBILITY CHECK!” a female voice was heard saying, before delivering an instruction of: “Touch your toes.”

Sierra was already visible near a cream wall and wearing skimpy dark gym shorts with white piping, plus a beyond tiny and rolled-up tank top worn braless.

Showing off her toned legs and taut abs, Sierra followed the instruction, reaching down to her toes before a “high kick” instruction prompted her to whack her left leg up high. Sierra was also told, “grab your leg,” where she delivered a high-standing split while barefoot.

“Don’t mind my dirty feet,” a caption read, with Sierra clocking herself over 200,000 views.

Sierra boasts even more followers on Instagram, where her account is followed by 4.4 million. The star made headlines recently for appearing on clothing brand Oh Polly’s Instagram, where she stunned fans in seven swimsuits from the popular label. Skye is, however, most loyal to the Fashion Nova brand she fronts, with a recent share seeing her snapping a bathroom selfie and modeling a plunging snakeskin swimsuit. “@fashionnova,” she told fans on Wednesday.

There’s competition for Fashion Nova, though, this as Skye also influences for the brand’s main rival Pretty Little Thing. Last month, Sierra sizzled in a multicolor bikini while enjoying an iced coffee in her backyard. Posing amid greenery and under a parasol, Sierra wowed in her plunging and stringy swimwear, writing: “What’s your coffee order?” She then tagged PLT and offered fans discount codes to use at checkout.

Sierra Skye boasts impressive celebrity followers

Sierra’s following is slowly rising and now includes a few famous faces. The star is kept tabs on by country singer Jessie James Decker, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, and Playboy model Kindly Myers. Sierra, who seemingly suggests she is engaged in her ring emoji Instagram bio, also follows a few celebrities. She’s subscribed to 49-year-old Vergara’s Instagram, also following Canadian singer Justin Bieber, plus model Burna Lima. For more from Sierra, give her Instagram a follow.