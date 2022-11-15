Sierra Skye looks stunning in her bright red ensemble. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye looked absolutely electrifying as she modeled in her vibrant-colored attire.

The beautiful fashion model certainly didn’t hold anything back as she posed away in her bright red ensemble.

Sierra was captured outside in the warm sunny weather while she propped herself up against a pretty gray bench.

The blonde beauty slightly turned her face away from the camera for the shots as the sun shined down, making her skin glow and glisten.

Sierra was kind enough to gift her 4.4 million Instagram followers with mesmerizing content as she uploaded the collage to her feed.

The model teamed up with a familiar brand for the shot as she tagged Fashion Nova in the caption.

Sierra Skye is sizzling hot in bright red

It goes without saying — the sun wasn’t the only thing burning hot in the photograph.

As the model posed, she sported a beautiful red matching Fashion Nova set that undoubtedly lured in all wandering eyes.

Sierra looked effortlessly gorgeous while she rocked the two-piece set. The top piece was a low-cut, long-sleeved crop top that tightly hugged her arms and chest.

The top fell to about mid-chest which also highlighted the model’s toned abs and tiny waist.

For the bottoms, the blonde beauty stunned in a classic cheeky, red bikini. The bottoms were a low-rising fit which was placed perfectly along her hips.

She accessorized with some dangly pearl earrings and rocked a huge diamond ring on her one finger.

Sierra styled her long hair up into a loose bun while she used a large clip to further support it.

The model then faced the camera but slightly tilted her head to the side and used one hand to cover her face for both of the shots. Even though her face was absent from the picture, the photographs were still aesthetically pleasing all around.

She simply captioned the post, “You know me too well @fashionnova.”

Sierra Skye teams up with Temu for an exclusive offer

In another recent post, Sierra teamed up with clothing company Temu.

The model was even kind enough to supply her fans with a 40% discount and free shipping if they used her special code.

The caption read, “Yours to keep 🤍🐞✨🍄 @shoptemu enjoy Temu Influencers’ Exclusive 40% Off & FREE SHIPPING @shoptemu.”

In the three-picture post, Sierra rocked a variety of different colored bathing suits along with a short skirt and lacy tank.

The first slide featured a rather striking piece as the model rocked a multi-colored bikini set that incorporated a beautiful marble-like swirl design.

The intricate detail was incredibly captivating on its own, however, Sierra added to the picture by executing the look with absolute ease.

Her fans seemed to appreciate the exclusive offer and breathtaking views as the post secured 55k likes and over 500 endearing comments.