Sierra Skye goes braless in her bathroom for comfort

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is prioritizing comfort as she stuns braless in skimpy shorts from her bathroom.

The 2022 Miami Swim Week face and Instagram star this week proved that she does way more than model swimwear. She ushered in major loungewear vibes on Wednesday as she updated her 4.4 million fans.

Going for her signature selfie as she peeped her luxurious home interiors, Sierra showed off her fire figure in a comfy and coy look, channeling the rolled-up and cropped tee vibes currently being channeled by A-listers and shouting out a brand everyone’s heard of.

Sierra’s photo showed her in front of her mirror and backed by a heavy wood door, a window, and a towel rail, plus a chic and minimalist faucet.

Showing off her sensational abs and hints of her chest, the bombshell sizzled in a very cropped and light gray tank top worn braless. She paired it with a comfy-looking pair of PJ-style shorts in gray.

Wearing her blonde locks back in a messy ponytail, Sierra rocked discreet and warming makeup via heavy blush, also glamming up in a low-key way with manicured nails.

“Always in my comfy’s @fashionnova,” she wrote.

Sierra has the number of likes disabled to her posts.

Sierra Skye is ‘lounge’ ready in girly underwear

The bikini bombshell is not short of brands chasing her up for deals. She’s currently juggling her Fashion Nova shout-outs with ones for rival brand Pretty Little Thing. Plus, an influencer gig for Lounge Underwear.

Earlier this month, Sierra stunned fans while posing in sheer and printed pink underwear from her home. Showcasing her curvy waistline and model physique, the stunner sizzled in her matching set, this to name-drop Lounge Underwear.

Knocking the camera dead as she posed in the plunging and underwire bra and briefs set, Sierra wrote: “@loungeunderwear #ReadySetLounge.” Sierra was here modeling the Floral Mesh Collection, one promoted as part of an Easter package by Lounge Underwear.

“Let their inner beauty bloom this Easter and treat them to a set from our Floral Mesh Collection. Made with super soft floral mesh fabric, it’s the set that’s sure to put a spring in their step,” the site told shoppers.

Sierra Skye shows off figure in chic look

Switching back to Fashion Nova in a July shot, Sierra once again thrilled fans as she modeled a low-cut and wintry look that still managed to be skimpy. Back in her bathroom, the star sizzled as she snapped a selfie in an argyle short shorts jumpsuit.

She tagged Fashion Nova, a brand also fronted by model Veronika Rajek.