Sierra Skye was adorable in a checkered outfit. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye was stunning in an eye-catching checkered set.

The blue checkered pattern adorned a tiny skirt that cropped at her upper thighs and showed off her long legs. She paired this with a matching oversized flannel that she left open.

Sierra wore her blonde hair back and parted in the middle with just a few strands hanging free in the front. Her makeup was subtle and classic, with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and long lashes.

The fashion model beautifully sported the outfit to model for Fashion Nova, which she tagged in the post.

Sierra’s overall look was pretty and fashionable all at once.

The 27-year-old posted the look on Thursday, and it received over 500 comments.

Sierra Skye models in a Fashion Nova bikini

Sierra often models for Fashion Nova, which is a fashion company that sells a variety of clothing, including swimsuits. Sierra modeled in a brightly colored tye-dye bikini that looked fantastic on her.

The bottoms were small and highlighted her hourglass figure as well as her long legs. The top featured a ring in the middle and complemented the model’s shape.

The bright colors included yellow, purple, orange, and blue. It complemented her glowing skin and gave a lovely pop of color to the series of photos.

Fashion Nova has many other swimsuit styles to offer, and it seems as though Sierra would look amazing in every single one of them.

She posed against as outside wall and basked in the sun shining down on her. Her blonde hair was down and flowed beautifully around her.

Her makeup was minimal and her jewelry reflected in the sunlight.

She captioned her post with a strawberry emoji, and a sunflower emoji, and then tagged Fashion Nova.

Sierra Skye rocks a sleeved bikini

Fashion Nova certainly has many options to choose from, and one of them includes a trendy bikini that features sleeves. Sierra wore this bikini in a post and absolutely rocked the look.

The top featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline so that the bikini would still show off Sierra’s incredible physique. The bottoms were tiny, and they tied on either side of her hips in bows.

The bikini pattern was zebra print but with pink and purple colors. To say that Sierra looked marvelous in the bikini would be an understatement.

She wore her blonde hair back and posed against a wall outside.