Sierra Skye flaunts her Pretty Little Thing in swimsuit

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is showing off her Pretty Little Thing in swimwear as she marches the runway during Miami Swim Week.

The Instagram star and model continues to shout out fast fashion brands on her Instagram, and it was a PLT affair last weekend as she strutted her stuff for Pretty Little Thing.

Showing off her killer figure while in high heels, the blonde confidently paraded around a cute design from the rival to Fashion Nova, also ensuring that her 4.4 million followers got in on the action.

In a video clocking over 400,000 views, Sierra highlighted her long legs and peachy rear, plus her golden tan while in a pink, one-piece thong.

The strappy swimsuit boasted glittery tassel accents further drawing attention to Sierra’s frame – she upped the ante and the buzz on the runway by waving her arms up high in the air and clapping.

Footage showed Skye surrounded by viewers and enjoying the outdoor runway – she also wore shades and her long blonde locks down and crimped.

Celebrating her moment and thanking PLT, Sierra wrote: “Miami Swim Week babyyyy 💜✨ Thank you so much @prettylittlething for having me open the show! Xoxo.”

Sierra Skye promotes rival brands on Instagram

While fellow bombshell Demi Rose ditched Fashion Nova in 2020 for an immediate switch to Pretty Little Thing, Sierra is promoting both. The star regularly shouts out kingpin Fashion Nova, also occasionally name-dropping lingerie brand Lounge Underwear.

Fashion Nova is fronted at A-Lister level by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Meanwhile, Pretty Little Thing has boasted collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat. Also promoting Pretty Little Thing is reality star Larsa Pippen.

Sierra Skye is fire in backyard bikini photo

Sierra tends to post from her backyard, with fans used to seeing her hanging out on her lounger and under a shading parasol. Posing back in May and while in a tie-dye blue bikini, the stunner flaunted her toned figure in a plunging swim look, tagging Pretty Little Thing and offering fans discount codes.

Sierra doesn’t introduce an ambassador status for any brands in her Instagram bio. Instead, she hints at not being on the market – “r.n. [ring emoji]” welcomes fans as she offers her Link Tree URL with “More of me below” encouraging fans to click.

Sierra’s account is followed by Playboy model Kindly Myers, actress Sofia Vergara, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.