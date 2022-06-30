Sierra Skye flaunts her Pretty Little Thing in bikini

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is showing off her Pretty Little Thing gains as she stuns in a string bikini.

The social media star and model continues her loyalty to the affordable clothing brand, and a new video is seeing her shoutout its swimwear collection – just in time for summer.

Sierra Skye sizzles in silver bikini for Pretty Little Thing

Posting to Instagram and for her 4.4 million followers this week, Sierra sent out selfie action from her bathroom while flaunting her sensational figure – she even hinted at where she’d just been as a Starbucks takeout coffee cup was visible on a counter in front of her.

Showing off her curvy hips, toned legs, and rock-hard abs, the blonde toyed a little with the waist area of her blue-and-white halter bikini, one coming super high-cut and with a string tie finish up top.

Going low at the neckline, Sierra flaunted her every curve as she reminded fans that her tan is also a year-round deal, tagging PLT in her caption as she offered a discount code and adding in a butterfly and flower emoji.

Fans have left over 18,000 likes.

Sierra might not boast collections with PLT as is seen with model Jordyn Woods or rapper Doja Cat, but her influence is worth a lot.

“An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers,” Vox‘s experts state, with regards to social media influencers.

“We actually believe influencers are more impactful than athletes and TV stars because they are more relatable and so their audience is more tapped in. So it’s like, why pay a celebrity $50 million for a deal when that can be split up among influencers and make real impact?” they add.

Sierra Skye snapped up by Lounge Underwear

Just yesterday, Sierra shouted out another well-known brand as she posed outdoors and in push-up pink underwear. “Flower child,” the stunner wrote as she tagged Lounge Underwear, a band also influenced for by model Kara Del Toro. Sierra has also shouted out PLT’s biggest rival on Instagram – she chops up her PLT shout-outs with ones for Fashion Nova, fronted by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

Sierra’s Instagram is followed by Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara, Playboy model Kindly Myers, plus country singer Jessie James Decker. For more from Sierra, give her Instagram a follow.