Sierra Skye flaunts her lemons in unbuttoned sleepwear

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is all lemons in a cozy and sexy look, this as she proves that she doesn’t need a bikini to make a headline.

The Instagram model and 2022 Miami Swim Week face ditched her two-pieces for a loungewear look last weekend, posting for her 4.4 million followers and showing off a fruity side.

Stunning the camera as she snapped a home selfie, Sierra flaunted her assets and toned legs tastefully while also upping the ante, posing perched on the edge of a white couch and in an unbuttoned white romper covered in cute lemon prints.

Using one hand to hold her smartphone, Sierra placed the other near her navel – deep-cut fabrics here were highlighting her assets, with her golden tan also on show.

Sierra posed with wet hair and also peeping her luxurious interiors – fans saw a muted gray coffee table and pink flower decor, plus plenty of immaculately lined-up wall hangings and fun lighting.

Taking to her caption, Sierra wrote: “Lemon squeeze @fashionnova.”

Sierra this year walked the runway for Fashion Nova’s rival brand Pretty Little Thing while at Miami Swim Week. The high-profile event was also attended by models Kindly Myers and fellow Fashion Nova ambassador Veronika Rajek. Sierra actually influences for both affordable clothing labels – occasionally, she adds in mentions to lingerie brand Lounge Underwear.

Sierra Skye is fire in orange underwear after her shower

Last week, Sierra sizzled in a photo showing off her curves while going plunging in sheer and neon orange underwear.

Snapping a bathroom selfie while in front of her faucet and backed by a chic wood door, the bombshell posed wet-haired as she flaunted her sensational curves, writing: “Outta shower & in my @loungeunderwear.”

Sierra Skye could be earning big bucks on Instagram

Pay on Instagram is down to following, per experts at Trend Hero:

“It largely depends on the number of your followers and your niche. Most likely, you won’t get contracts from the biggest world’s brands if you don’t have at least a hundred thousand followers. This is no reason to throw in the towel, though. You can still earn hundreds to thousands of dollars for advertising some local brand or product.”

The brand shout-out might slowly be dying, though, as an increasing number of Instagram’s swim faces turn to OnlyFans – the adult platform seems to be the place to earn cash. Sierra is a member of the site, as are models Hannah Palmer, Pamela Alexandra, and Abby Dowse.