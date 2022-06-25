Sierra Skye enjoys iced coffee in string bikini

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is staying cool in the heat as she enjoys an iced coffee while flaunting her famous figure in a bikini.

Going colorful and skimpy in her Friday Instagram share, the social media star proved her endorsement potential as she shouted out a well-known brand – her caption also invited replies off the bat.

Sierra Skye sizzles in bikini with summer iced coffee

Wearing one of her jazziest bikinis to date, the blonde wowed as she chilled outdoors and flaunted her cleavage and flat stomach while in a rainbow-colored bikini.

Sierra posed from a greenery-filled backyard space and under a cream parasol as she went stringy with her bikini bottoms’ waist ties – she also opted for a plunging neckline and a print pattern to her swimwear.

Clutching a takeout iced coffee that might well have been a latte, the 26-year-old asked her 4.4 million followers:

“What’s your coffee order?” She added in a cute coffee cup emoji, also tagging Pretty Little Thing and offering discount codes.

Things are likely heating up in the marketing departments as PLT and Fashion Nova fight for feed space with Skye. Shortly before her iced coffee update, Sierra posted in video mode and showing off a tiny brown bikini – she name-dropped Pretty Little Thing’s biggest rival Fashion Nova in a caption.

While many stars pick one of the two – model Demi Rose ditched Fashion Nova for PLT in 2020 – it’s rare to see a shout-out to both rivals in one day. Sierra also influences for lingerie brand Lounge Underwear and doesn’t seem to have a preference between FN and PLT, both of whom receive weekly name-drops, at a minimum.

Sierra is now also on adult platform OnlyFans, a site welcoming celebrities from actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B, to fellow bombshell Demi Rose and Baywatch star Carmen Electra.

Sierra Skye one step ahead with the Instagram following

Sierra still falls under the micro-influencer umbrella. While she has a way to go before reaching the followings seen by model Sommer Ray or Tammy Hembrow, she is slightly ahead in general. Models Hannah Palmer, Kindly Myers, and Sofia Bevarly have yet to hit the 4 million mark. Sierra also boasts an impressive celebrity following: her account is kept tabs on by singer Jessie James Decker, actress Sofia Vergara, and Playboy model Kindly Myers.

Sierra introduces herself as “r.n.” with a ring on Instagram, suggesting she’s engaged.