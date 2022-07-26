Sierra Skye delights in underwear from her garage

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is thrilling her TikTok followers with underwear-clad content right from her garage.

The home footage shared to the blonde’s social media this week made a change from the runway swimwear action over on her Instagram – Sierra was one of the high-profile faces at Miami Swim Week this year, where she walked for the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts.

Posting for her 2.4 million fans, Sierra shared a series of low-key and fun videos as she flaunted her killer figure, opting for a pulled-down pants look as she showed off in orange underwear.

One of the many videos shared showed the social media star shaking her stuff and bopping along to music while in front of two parked vehicles inside her garage.

Ditching the poker-face poses and glam looks, Sierra let loose in an underwire and bright orange bra adorned with yellow flower details, also rocking a thong as she lowered her tan pants. She chose 5Star’s Cmonnn (Hit It One Time) for her beats, using a tongue-face emoji for her caption.

Sierra has also been busy on Instagram.

Sierra Skye stuns in a G-string dress

Sierra boasts far more followers on Instagram, where her fan following sits at over 4 million. Following her Miami Swim Week appearances, the star shared a sizzling brown dress shot as she kneeled by a cream couch, showing off her cleavage and super-toned abs while in a criss-cross and barely-there dress that came braless and with a thong finish.

Here, the model shouted out PLT’s rival, Fashion Nova, writing: “@fashionnova.”

Also fronting Fashion Nova is Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek. Model Hannah Palmer also influences for the label.

Sierra Skye wows in swimwear at Miami Swim Week

On July 16, affordable clothing brand PLT updated its Instagram with a runway shot featuring Sierra in a multicolor bikini.

“THAT’S HOW WE DO 💥💕 That’s a wrap of #PLTxMiamiSwim 2022 😍 We are forever proud of supporting EVERY BODY IN PLT! 🔥 Missed the show?! 👀 Head over to our YouTube channel to catch-up on the show & over to our story for more BTS 🤩,” a caption read.

Sierra is getting the best of both worlds as she influences for rival brands. The star also shouts out Lounge Underwear on Instagram. The platform’s social media stars tend to pick one or the other, though – in 2020, British model Demi Rose made headlines for ditching Fashion Nova and joining PLT as a brand ambassador.