Sierra Skye buns out in bikini with rear view

Sierra Skye close up. Pic credit: @sierraaaskyee/Instagram

Sierra Skye is showing off her figure as she hits the beach in a buns-out bikini look.

The model and social media star has been busy on the runway at Miami Swim Week, but she took a quick break to remind fans that swimwear belongs on beaches, not just catwalks.

Posting for her four million+ followers yesterday, the blonde sizzled as she showed major cheek while strolling across a beach path, with a rear view making it a revealing affair.

The photo showed Sierra barefoot and padding across fine sands as she headed towards the shore, where a gazebo bar opened onto an area with striped parasols.

Flaunting her rear and toned legs, Sierra opted for a red thong bikini with a stringy halterneck finish, carrying a cream tote bag as her hair waved around in the breeze.

Tagging herself in Miami, FL, Skye wrote: “L [heart emoji] ve.”

Sierra has chosen not to share runway moments from her recent appearances at Miami Swim Week. The much-anticipated event this year hosted brands including Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly – Sierra, meanwhile, stays loyal to the Fashion Nova label she fronts. However, she does also influence for Lounge Underwear and Fashion Nova’s rival, PLT.

On June 24, Sierra sizzled while resting her arms against a doorway as she modeled a high-waisted brown bikini bearing the Fashion Nova logo. Going for video mode as she clocked over 200,000 views, the stunner wrote: “@fashionnova” with a brown heart emoji.

Sierra Skye walks for Pretty Little Thing at Swim Week

Sierra was featured on the PLT Instagram as the brand summed up its Swim Week moments over the weekend. “THAT’S HOW WE DO 💥💕 That’s a wrap of #PLTxMiamiSwim 2022 😍 We are forever proud of supporting EVERY BODY IN PLT! 🔥 Missed the show?! 👀 Head over to our YouTube channel to catch-up on the show & over to our story for more BTS 🤩,” the label wrote as it showed Skye modeling a skimpy and multicolor bikini.

Sierra Skye shows off iced coffee in bikini

Sierra largely posts from a stylish-looking backyard and by her trusted parasol. She did just this last month while stunning in a plunging and colorful bikini with string waist ties.

Posing with her head in profile as she flaunted her assets, Sierra held an iced coffee, writing: “What’s your coffee order?” She then tagged Pretty Little Thing while offering fans two discount codes.