Sierra Furtado goes braless in black dress

Sierra Furtado goes braless in a beautiful black dress.

YouTube sensation Sierra Furtado recently shared a mirror selfie while on a night out.

Followers can see Furtado in what looks like a fancy bathroom, wearing a low V-neck black dress with a couple of white bows on each side.

She accessorized this look with a small gold necklace hanging from her neck, as well as some gold bracelets and rings.

She matched her dress to her purse as she was carrying a small black handbag.

To finish this look, she curled her beautiful blonde hair, which fell flawlessly over her shoulders.

Furtado shared the following picture with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The 28-year-old is mostly known for her social media presence as well as her self-titled YouTube channel.

Her channel now has more than 2.5 million subscribers, which is no surprise considering the amount of dedication Furtado puts into said videos.

She posts vlogs, hauls, a get ready with me series, and fun challenges with friends like Teala Dun.

Pic credit: @sierrafurtado/Instagram

Sierra Furtado gets engaged to Sam Winkler

You might have heard that this is, in fact, Furtado’s second engagement.

She was previously engaged to model Alex. However, that relationship ended back in 2019.

The couple, who used to share a YouTube channel, announced their split on their respective channels, after being together for almost three and a half years. In fact, Terranova moved back to Colorado to be with his family. They initially got engaged in May 2017, then the wedding was apparently postponed, but the couple still lived together.

Although, at first, things seemed to have ended on good terms and for each other’s benefit, later Furtado made a comment on a Q&A video she shared on her. Although she didn’t mention any names, Terranova took Instagram to share that he wasn’t happy with the comments being made by his ex-fiance.

But after a rocky breakup with Terranova, Furtado found love again with a tech entrepreneur and investor, Sam Winkler.

Winkler is the CEO of Liquipel, which provides screen protectors for phones, tablets, and other devices. He is also an official member of Forbes Councils since May 2019.

It is unknown how the two of them met and eventually began dating, but the couple got engaged on July 21, 2022, on a yacht in Capri.