Sienna Miller stuns in white string bikini in St. Tropez

Sienna Miller looks gorgeous while on vacation with her family in St. Tropez. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Sienna Miller is taking a break between films to spend a little time with her family and to enjoy some time in the sun.

The 21 Bridges star was spotted sunning herself in St. Tropez this week while watching her daughter Marlowe play.

The 40-year-old actress looked amazing as she enjoyed the view while wearing a white string bikini and a pair of shades. Her hair was pulled back into a messy twist as she enjoyed the time outdoors.

In one snap, Sienna was spotted with her legs crossed, with one leg up as she leaned forward to hug her knee. She smiled as she looked out at the water, taking in an incredible French view.

Sienna tends to stay pretty private despite being a huge name in Hollywood, so this sighting is rare, especially with her daughter along for the trip.

In fact, she’s so private that the American Sniper star has only one photo posted to her Instagram page, which boasts a whopping 1.3 million followers.

Sienna Miller is all smiles while enjoying the sun in St. Tropez. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sienna Miller enjoys time in the sun during France visit

In another photo, Sienna Miller can be seen sitting more upright, showing off more of her barely-there bikini as her tanned legs hung over the side of the dock.

Sienna Miller enjoys the sun in St. Tropez. Pic credit: Backgrid

Still wearing her shades, a smiling Sienna is surrounded by people. She seems to be clapping for someone as she looks off into the water.

In other snaps from the day, we saw Marlowe standing behind her mom, seemingly doing Sienna’s hair.

Sienna Miller recently dished on Ben Affleck sex scene

Sienna Miller starred alongside Ben Affleck in Live by Night back in 2016. Apparently, the sex scene they spent all day filming is one that she’ll never forget — and for all the wrong reasons.

During a recent visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Sienna and Drew chatted about her leading men, and she even said she’d work with all of them again. However, she said one leading man was tough to film with because they had no chemistry at all.

“Ben Affleck was like my brother,” Sienna confessed. “I’ve never laughed so much in my life. I mean that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

In the film, Affleck plays a mobster in love with the mob boss’ daughter, played by Miller. And when it came time to film a sex scene, things got really weird.

“We had zero chemistry whatsoever it was hysterical. We were supposed to be in love, we could not be less attracted to each other which was hysterical,” she told Drew (via Entertainment Weekly.)

Well, now Affleck has gone on to marry Jennifer Lopez, with whom he has amazing chemistry. In fact, JLo’s mom recently said that Ben is Jennifer’s “true love.”