Sienna Miller stuns in skimpy yellow bikini

Sienna Miller looked amazing in a bikini while on vacation in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hollywood star Sienna Miller looked absolutely stunning in a skimpy yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

The 40-year-old American Sniper star has been hanging out on the Spanish island with celebrity pals Cara Delevingne and Lady Mary Charteris.

The trio spent Monday afternoon having fun splashing about in the Mediterranean Sea.

And Sienna looked totally amazing in a two-piece light yellow-colored skimpy bikini, which showed off her perfect physique and toned figure.

Sienna was snapped at the beach as she stood on some stone steps by some rocks. The former model accessorized the bikini with some long golden earrings and some ear studs. She also had an elegant necklace.

The Loudest Voice actress wore her hair up, but she allowed a few bangs to fall down over her right cheek as she turned her head away from the camera.

Sienna Miller was living it up on party island, Ibiza. Pic credit: Splash News

Sienna’s buddy Cara Delevingne was rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and a pair of black sunglasses.

She was also spotted enjoying a red Calippo ice lolly.

Sienna Miller has been having fun-filled summer vacations

Sienna has been having an incredible summer so far. Last month, she was photographed sunning herself in the exclusive holiday resort of St. Tropez in the South of France. The actress spent time on the French Riviera with her daughter Marlowe and her boyfriend, Oli Green.

Once again, the actress was snapped sunning herself by the water’s edge in a barely-there bikini. This time, Sienna wore a white two-piece bikini as she had fun watching her daughter Marlowe play.

Sienna shares Marlowe with her former boyfriend, actor Tom Sturridge. The pair are reportedly still close and recently attended Wimbledon together.

In another bikini photo, Sienna was again snapped while rocking another two-piece string bikini, this one colored purple. This time she was standing on a dock and was wearing her long blond hair down.

Sienna is notoriously private and doesn’t engage with Instagram or other social media platforms, so three photos of The 21 Bridges star is a rare treat for her fans.

According to Vogue, Sienna has also been spotted this summer at the English music festival Glastonbury, and she also attended the All England Lawn Tennis at Wimbledon for this year’s championship.