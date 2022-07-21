Sienna Miller stuns in purple string bikini on French vacation with boyfriend Oli Green

Sienna Miller is currently vacationing in France with her boyfriend and daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sienna Miller continues to enjoy her French vacation along with her boyfriend Oli Green and her daughter Marlowe.

The 21 Bridges star is turning heads too as she displays yet another string bikini, this time a purple number that shows off her flawless figure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sienna and company are currently enjoying the sun and water in St. Tropez, staying either in or near the water while the temperature stays on the high side.

This is just another of several Sienna sightings during this trip to the south of France. Previously, the 40-year-old actress was spotted wearing a similar bikini except it was white.

In the latest Sienna Miller bikini photo, she’s seen walking along the dock where the group has been enjoying the sun and playing in the water.

This time without her sunglasses, Sienna wore her hair down and held a guardrail as she took a step.

Sienna Miller looks incredible in a purple string bikini. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sienna Miller all smiles in a white bikini

Previous photos featured Sienna Miller sitting on the dock with her legs crossed, with one knee up, as she rested her arms loosely around her leg and looked on at the water, smiling from ear to ear.

Changing positions, Sienna was then seen hanging her legs over the edge of the large concrete dock, still wearing sunglasses and with her hair pulled back into a messy bun.

Sienna, who was born in New York City and raised in London, looks completely at home in St. Tropez.

Sienna Miller says Ben Affeck is like a brother to her

Recently, Sienna was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show (via Entertainment Weekly) where she dished about the Hollywood hunks she has starred alongside over the years.

While she gushed about Bradley Cooper, whom she has “worked with twice,” Sienna revealed who in Hollywood was the most uncomfortable for her to act alongside and it turns out that it’s Jennifer Lopez’s new husband, Ben Affleck.

According to Sienna, she and Ben are like brother and sister so when it came to filming their love scene for Live by Night back in 2016, things got really weird.

“We had zero chemistry whatsoever. It was hysterical. We were supposed to be in love, we could not be less attracted to each other which was hysterical,” Miller said. “He has an enormous head, I have a small one, so they’d have to like put me slightly ahead of him…and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time.”