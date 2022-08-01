Shirtless Justin Bieber shows off ripped abs as he returns to tour

Justin Bieber flashed his abs as he returned to touring following being sick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency



Justin Bieber flashed his toned abs for the cameras as he prepped to make his big return to touring.

The 28-year-old singer of hits such as Ghost and Stay took to his Instagram page to share a slew of brand new snaps with his fans, revealing some washboard abs muscles and a chiseled chest and arms.

Flaunting his many tattoos in the process, Justin could be seen sporting some white gym shorts while going shirtless and gripping his wife beater tank as he held his tiny dog in the other hand.

Justin finished off the bare-chested look with a white trucker hat emblazoned with unidentifiable writing and logos while rocking some plain white sneakers on his lower half.

In the six-part series, the teeny-bopper-idol-turned-edgy-crooner could be spotted exiting a slick black car, standing tall in the first snap to fully show off his lean, mean torso as he propped his dog against his chest.

Pic number two displayed Justin’s protective nature, showing him in motion as he walked away from the vehicle and up some stairs, cradling the pooch close to his skin.

The following four pics gave followers a softer view of their favorite singer, with Justin beaming ear to ear as he walked toward the arena stage, giving one of his tour mates a huge hug at the end of the heartwarming post.

Justin Bieber reveals medical diagnosis

Justin’s post comes after the singer was required to put his Justice tour on hold following a scary medical diagnosis after the performer suffered from partial face paralysis.

As reported by Monsters and Critics in June, Justin hopped on to his Instagram page to share a candid video with fans regarding the reasoning behind the pausing of his tour, telling followers that he had a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“I wanted to update you guys on what was going on,” Justin started off as he began his video clip, making it clear in the process that half of his face was frozen up, making it impossible for him to move part of his mouth or close one of his eyes.

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” he explained. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case,” he said after offering an apology about needing to halt touring. “But obviously, my body is telling me I have to slow down.”

Hailey Bieber responds to Justin Bieber’s diagnosis

While Justin took to his social media page to share the news with fans right away, his wife, model Hailey Bieber, remained quiet about her husband’s condition for several days before breaking her silence.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Hailey sat down with Good Morning America to share more insight about her husband’s medical scare.

“He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day,” Hailey told the hosts.

“He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said.

Justin returned to his tour with a date yesterday in Denmark.