Shirtless Dylan Sprouse shows off ripped abs, huge biceps

Dylan Sprouse posted muscular pics, proving he has firmly shed his Disney image. Pic credit: ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Dylan Sprouse proves he’s all grown up and ready to move on from his Disney days after posting Instagram shots of his bulging biceps and rock-hard abs.

The former star of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody posted a video flexing his muscles in front of the mirror, later shower singer Bazzi telling him it was the wrong mirror.

Dylan asked him, “which one should I use?” and he replied, “that one over there,” in a funny moment between the two friends.

Dylan also posted a picture of himself with huge biceps holding a kettlebell and two more shots of himself without a shirt on in a hotel room and in front of the mirror after the shower.

At the end of the series he put a picture of Rock Lee from the anime series Naruto who turns into a ninja after formerly living as an underdog. It went with the theme of Dylan’s post, in which he talked about being a heavier child.

In the caption, he wrote, “Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head. This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet.”

Dylan’s friends were supportive of his muscular transformation

Dylan had supportive followers in his comment section, with actor Mason Gooding writing, “Dylan’s training arc is complete,” and another fellow actor, Denny Love, commenting, “I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy’s in one sitting. Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?”

Dylan jokingly replied, “the glizzys fuel my power.”

Despite having over nine million followers on Instagram, the actor deleted everything on his profile, leaving up multiple pictures that created a large doodle of what looks like furniture and a VHS player on an old television.

Barbara Palvin frequently posts pictures of the couple on Instagram

If fans want to see the After We Collided star on Instagram, they can just head on over to Dylan’s girlfriend, Barbara Palvin’s page.

The Hungarian born, former Victoria’s Secret Angel, posts pictures of the adorable couple all the time.

The most recent post is from March 28, and the pair are looking super sexy at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party. Dylan rocked a black suit with a bow tie, and Barbara wore a tight, black Missoni number that showed off her curves.

Hopefully, Dylan will be back on Instagram for good with this most recent post. Perhaps we’ll see more gym selfies in the future?