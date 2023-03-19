Shirtless Diplo is ripped at the beach after opening up about sexuality

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has set tongues wagging lately after a candid chat about his sexuality, opening up a conversation about what it means to be LGBTQ+ and whether or not he’s a part of that community.

It turns out that for the 44-year-old American DJ and music producer, there are some blurred lines when it comes to his love life, and he even admitted that, while he doesn’t consider himself to be gay, there are a couple of men he could see himself settling down with as a “life partner.”

The conversation went down on the High Low with EmRata podcast, where Diplo held back nothing while speaking with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

Diplo even admitted to engaging in sex acts with men, though he believes that since he was on the receiving end, it doesn’t necessarily make him gay. In fact, he told Emily that he’s not gay at all.

That hasn’t stopped his TikTok feed from being full of “hot guys,” as he told the My Body author that he’s landed on the lumberjack side of the controversial app.

The podcast confession caused quite a commotion, and it seems the best way to relax after such a revelation would be to hit the beach.

Diplo runs shirtless across the sand

On Friday, just days after his podcast episode with Emily Ratajkowski dropped, Diplo was spotted at the beach in Cabo San Lucas.

The famous DJ spent quite a bit of time on the water and was spotted running, surfing, and even spending some time relaxing on the sandy beach under some shade, where he was spotted spending time with gorgeous women.

Diplo was spotted running shirtless in Cabo. Pic credit: Backgrid

In the photo, he is wearing only a pair of green and white athletic shorts. His toes are painted an even brighter shade of green.

The DJ looked like he was concentrating as he got in the difficult run across the beach before winding down with his friends.

White Lotus star Lukas Gage comments on Diplo’s ‘coming out’

Lukas Gage has been one of the biggest breakout LGBTQ+ stars of the past year, so naturally, he was asked about Diplo’s sex confession, and according to him, it’s not really that big of a deal.

He told Variety, “I’m sure there are a lot of people who have that same exact experience but maybe don’t have the confidence or the honesty to talk about it like that. And, you know, there’s going to be people on either side saying that he’s not labeling himself enough.”

Lukas, who recently went public with his relationship with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, went on to “commend” Diplo for his honesty but also said that he doesn’t think that everything needs to be labeled.

“Things can be in a gray area and don’t have to be so black and white,” Lukas said about Diplo’s revelation.