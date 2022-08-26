Shia LaBeouf claims he quit after Olivia Wilde said she fired him from movie 

Shia LaBeouf says he quit a movie that director Olivia Wilde claimed she fired him from. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

You cannot fire Shia LaBeouf because he quit!

So says the former Holes actor after Olivia Wilde recently claimed otherwise.

It all started this week when Olivia revealed that she fired Shia from a starring part in her film Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia made the revelation in an upcoming edition of Variety, where she graced the cover. Variety reached out to Shia’s representatives, who declined to comment about the alleged firing.

However, Shia clapped back in an email to the publication and offered a different recollection of events. Shia also provided evidence for his claims with screenshots of text exchanges.

Shia addressed Olivia, revealing, “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Shia LaBeouf says he quit Olivia Wilde’s movie

Shia provided Variety with screenshots of his text exchange with Olivia, where she wrote she was “gutted” over Shia’s departure from the film.

The screenshot showed a text from Olivia, which read in part, “I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The texts also showed a meeting between the two celebrities on August 16, 2020, where Shia reportedly announced his departure from the film.

However, a source from Olivia said that was before the House actress knew about Shia’s “process.”

Olivia Wilde reveals she fired Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde appeared in the August 24 issue of Variety and discussed her directorial effort in Don’t Worry Darling, where she ultimately had major chemistry with Harry Styles.

She discussed Shia’s “ethos” and “process” which she said did not mesh with her project.

She shared, “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

Olivia suggested that she was promoting a safe workplace by firing Shia. She continued, “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Whether Shia was fired or quit, everything worked out for the best because Olivia met Harry Styles, whom she cast in Shia’s place and formed a romantic relationship.