Sherri Shepherd shows off incredible curves in tight black dress after 50-lb weight loss

Sherri Shepherd has come a long way in her fitness journey and recently shared more proof of how her efforts are paying off!

The 56-year-old talk show host and actress posted a video clip featuring an Adele song in which she rocked a form-fitting black dress that accentuated her curves.

She paired the eye-catching black dress with knee-high white boots and strutted down a hallway before turning and walking the other way. Adele’s Oh My God played as upbeat background music for her highlight clip.

Shepherd was all smiles as she approached the camera and embraced the moment with how amazing she looked and felt in the outfit.

“Something happened when I hit that grown woman status,” Shepherd wrote in her caption, continuing, “I stopped taking on the pressure of everyone’s expectations. I stopped bending under people’s judgments & opinions. ‘No’ is the yummiest word and I came to really like Me. All of the kooky crazy weird things that make me Me!”

“All of the kooky crazy weird things that make me Me! Whether I am hot flashing by myself or wrapped up with my bae- I am quite content❤️. Tell me what you Love about this season of your life,” she said.

She added hashtags to capture the essence of her message, including #perfectlyimperfect, #lovinglife, #grownaf, and #fiftyfine.

Shepherd’s post received plenty of love from others on Instagram, racking up over 13,000 likes and 550-plus comments.

With the arrival of Shepherd’s confident and inspired new video on Instagram, many of her commenters showered her with praise and support. That included one who encouraged her, “You betta walk GURL!!!”

“Let ’em know wassup Auntie Sherri,” another commenter wrote with a heart emoji.

“Whew gurrrl thinkin, I was grown back then but On my Grown woman iSsssh now!!” a commenter told Shepherd.

Pic credit: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

“BEAUTIFUL MASTERPIECE!” another commenter said in admiration of Shepherd’s fit physique and overall look.

Another called her “such an inspiration,” while one commenter simply wrote “HEALTHY!!!” with heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram

Shepherd’s weight loss journey began in 2021

Shepherd is known for her daily talk show, The Sherri Shepherd Show, as well as her appearance on The View as one of the hosts. She’s also appeared in multiple roles, including TV’s Call Your Mother, the movie One for the Money with Katherine Heigel, and the critically-acclaimed film Precious.

A 2021 People Video on YouTube talked about Shepherd’s weight loss journey. At the time of the video, she indicated that she’d made significant life changes, including consistent sleep, meditation, and finding a great therapist. Shepherd revealed she had lost 20 lbs. at the time of that 2021 video.

Earlier this year, Shepherd told fans and followers via social media that she was no longer “playing” regarding her fitness regimen. Her dedication has continued since then, as she shared one of her workout videos on Instagram last month.

In a highlight reel of exercises, Shepherd performed Good Mornings using a barbell loaded with weight plates before the footage shifted to her doing leg presses on a machine. Additionally, she performed bent-over rows with kettlebells, bicep curls, presses, and step-ups to work multiple muscles.

A voiceover during Shepherd’s video from Dr. Gabrielle Lyon talks about the importance of building muscle and the many health benefits it will bring with it. Shepherd also told fans and followers similar advice in her caption.

“Building up our muscles helps to prevent all those injuries that are lurking around the corner… it is a fact that as we age, we lose our muscle mass… fall and that hip breaks, stumble and tear up those knees & injure your wrists… build up those muscles so you don’t go from 5’5 to 4’9!!!” the talk show host wrote.

Shepherd also credited Body Sculpt for pushing her through the full-body workout, which involved using various weights and techniques.

Her dedication to the journey continues to bring forth incredible results. Over the weekend, Shepherd appeared as a speaker at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture and rocked another gorgeous dress, revealing her fit figure after her 50-pound weight loss.