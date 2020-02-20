Shemar Moore mourns loss of his mother Marylin in heartfelt tribute video

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Former Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore is mourning the loss of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore. Shemar announced news of his mom’s death in a heartfelt Instagram video paying tribute to her.

On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to reveal Marilyn passed away on February 8.

Fans of Shemar know from interviews, as well as social media, he was extremely close with his mom. She was his whole world, so losing her has been devastating for him.

Shemar announces mom Marilyn’s death

Shemar announced his mom Marilyn died nearly two weeks after she passed away at the age of 76. The actor dedicated numerous Instagram posts to Marilyn, the woman he was blessed to call mom.

“Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old. I miss her more than I ever thought possible, and I don’t know how to do this life without her, but I get my STRENGTH from her, and I will be OK because of HER,” he began his tribute.

The S.W.A.T. star went on to dedicate his future to his mama. She was truly his pride and joy.

“Mama, here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon…and it hurts so bad…but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength. I love you, mama,” he ended the announcement.

Shemar was a mama’s boy and proud of it

Along with sharing the news of Marilyn’s death, Shemar posted several emotional, tear-filled videos and photos sharing memories of her.

“My Mama always said ‘I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons’…and I always said ‘Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!’ I love you, mama,” he wrote on the Instagram post.

The talented actor admitted he kept the news of his mother’s passing to himself for a couple of weeks because he has been “crying and yelling.”

Shemar also expressed he remained silent and offline out of respect to his mom, his best friend.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. in 2015. Shemar opened up about his mother’s battle not long after her diagnosis, telling People magazine she was his hero.

The bond between Marilyn and Shemar was unbreakable. They were extraordinarily close. Shemar frequently boasted about their special connection on social media.