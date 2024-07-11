Shelley Duvall dead at 75: The Shining star’s cause of death revealed

Shelley Duvall, the beloved actress renowned for her roles in iconic films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, and Nashville, has passed away at 75.

Her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news with The Hollywood Reporter.

He revealed her cause of death, stating that she died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas, due to complications from diabetes.

In November 2016, Duvall made headlines with a disheveled appearance on an episode of the syndicated talk show Dr. Phil, where she opened up about her struggles with mental illness.

During the interview, she spoke about receiving messages from a “shapeshifting” Robin Williams after his death and mentioned malevolent forces she believed were out to harm her.

Shelley Duvall was born on July 7, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to Bobbie Ruth Crawford and lawyer Robert Richardson “Bobby” Duvall, not to be confused with the actor Robert Duvall.

Shelly Duvall was known for her unique roles and appearance

With her large brown eyes and offbeat charisma, Duvall was a distinctive and compelling presence in Hollywood. Her acting career was marked by portrayals of unique and often eccentric characters.

She rose to fame in the 1970s through collaborations with director Robert Altman, appearing in films such as Brewster McCloud, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and Nashville.

Her ability to embody quirky and vulnerable characters earned her critical acclaim, further solidified by roles in 3 Women, Annie Hall, and as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Duvall continued acting throughout the 1980s and 1990s, taking on diverse roles in films like Popeye, Time Bandits, and The Portrait of a Lady. She also appeared in television series and made-for-TV movies.

After a hiatus from acting, Duvall returned to the screen in 2023 with the horror film The Forest Hills, marking her return to the screen after more than two decades.

Tributes pour in for Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall’s contributions to film have left a lasting impact, and she will be remembered for her unique talent and memorable performances.

In the wake of Shelley Duvall’s passing, several notable Hollywood creatives have shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress.

The official Stanley Kubrick Twitter account paid homage to Duvall, addressing the longstanding rumors about her treatment on the set of The Shining. The tweet stated, “Despite being dogged with exaggerations of her treatment on set, Shelley was always vocal about her experience filming The Shining saying she ‘wouldn’t trade it for anything’ because ‘working with loveable Stanley was a fascinating learning experience”

Shelley Duvall, legendary character actor, and The Shining’s extraordinary Wendy Torrance has died at the age of 75. Shelley’s career was varied and long.



Yvette Nicole Brown shared a photo of Duvall, adding: “She was a brilliant actress. May this great one RIP. ❤️.”

She was a brilliant actress. May this great one RIP. ❤️



Film critic Brian Rowe expressed his sorrow, tweeting, “What terrible news to wake up to. Shelley Duvall, you were one of a kind. A bold and original talent who gave countless iconic performances in a variety of movies, particularly 3 Women and The Shining. Thank you for making cinema a better place.”

Duvall is survived by her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, and had no children.