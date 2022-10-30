Shekinah Anderson wears a plunging cutout dress to encourage voting. Pic credit: @thatshekinah/Instagram

The midterm elections on November 8 might be the most important midterm to date. The races are heating up, with the tension between Republicans and Democrats at an all-time high.

Many stars are encouraging the masses to exercise their right to vote in this election and to vote early if possible, and Shekinah Anderson has joined them. The LHHATL star and former best friend to Xscape member, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, used her Instagram platform to relay the message and looked good while doing it.

In the video for voteearly.org, Shekinah wore a pink, sleeveless, low-cut dress with cutouts on each side. She wore a silver necklace with a cross charm and large silver hoop earrings.

Shekinah’s hair was in a shoulder-length bob with a part on one side. Her baby hairs were laid, and her makeup was immaculate.

In the video, Shekinah says, “your vote counts. My vote counts. And we all need to vote to make the world a better place.” She also said heading to the polls is “a big deal.”

Shekinah captioned the video, “It’s #VoteEarlyDay, and there’s no better time to take @thatshekinah’s advice! Make your plan to head to the polls today at voteearly.org.

Shekinah and Erica Mena almost came to blows on latest episode of LHHATL

After meeting and getting to know each other during the VH1 show Family Reunion, Shekinah and Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena developed a fast friendship. That friendship hit a snag during the last episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. However, when Erica and Shekinah almost came to blows during reggae artist Spice’s Grammy nomination party.

At the party, Erica was confronting Yung Joc’s former friend with benefits, Meda Montana, over her questionable actions with Erica’s ex-husband Safaree Samuels. As she tells Meda that she doesn’t care about Safaree, Shekinah comments loudly, “Yeah, you do!”

Erica immediately turned around to Shekina while pointing a finger in her face and told Shekinah not to “play” with her because she was “not one of those.” Shekinah yelled back at Erica in response, put her finger in Erica’s face, and grabbed Erica’s wrist. Security then stepped in to separate the two.

Tiny and Shekinah’s friendship appears to still be over

Shekinah is no stranger to friendships coming to an ugly end. After appearing in several reality shows together and always appearing to have a good time with one another, Shekinah and Tiny’s friendship ended in an ugly and very public way.

Tiny and her husband, rapper T.I. Harris were both accused of sexual abuse and forcible drug use back in 2021 by Sabrina Patterson. Shekinah got on her Instagram Live to defend her friend and her husband. Still, during her defense, she accused Sabrina of having a sexual relationship with the couple and recruiting other women for them. After that video went viral, Shekinah backtracked her previous comments.

After Shekinah was dragged for filth behind her comments on Sabrina, Tiny, and T.I.’s alleged relationship, she posted another live, explaining that she ended the friendship with Tiny due mainly to the fact that Tiny didn’t have her back during the backlash. Shekinah even claimed that Tiny was in the room with her while recording the infamous defense video, telling her what to say.

Earlier this year, Shekinah posted another video discussing the drama between herself and the couple. Tiny has since denied all of Shekinah’s allegations.